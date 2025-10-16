Why Chicago Cubs Top Free Agency Target Should Be Underrated NL Ace
If Kyle Tucker leaves the Chicago Cubs in free agency this offseason (which many expect him to do), the logical next question for Cubs fans will be how the front office is going to replace his production in the lineup.
While Tucker didn't have a great second half of the season, there's no doubt that he's one of baseball's best left-handed hitters and was a key part of Chicago advancing to the NLDS. However, while Chicago would be wise to find a Tucker replacement (or something close to it) if (and when) he does depart in free agency, this is far from the only hole Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office need to address this winter.
The Cubs' starting rotation's collective 3.83 ERA in the 2025 regular season was solid. However, there are some major question marks among the staff that the team must reckon with. While Matthew Boyd was the team's most consistent arm, there's a chance that his breakout 2025 season could be a fluke.
Cade Horton looked like an ace for much of the year, but he's still unproven because it was his rookie year. Justin Steele will be returning from Tommy John Surgery, and Shota Imanaga has a unique contract option that could end with him entering free agency.
All of this is to say that Chicago could use another quality, reliable starting pitcher acquisition this offseason. And while there are several compelling arms available in free agency, one seems to make a lot of sense for the Cubs.
MORE: Kyle Tucker's End-Of-Season Homage To Chicago Cubs Fans Calls Future Into Question
Michael King Should Be Cubs Top Pitcher Free Agency Target
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer published an October 16 article that listed all the top suitors for former San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. The Cubs came in as the second-best landing spot for King.
King missed about half of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury. However, he produced a 3.44 ERA when he was healthy, and was healthy for a full season in 2024, in which he produced a 13-9 record with a 2.95 ERA.
Consistency is key with King. While Dylan Cease and Framber Valdez (the two other top free agent pitchers) might have slightly higher ceilings, King is a much more reliable arm. And given the question marks that are currently in Chicago's rotation, having a guy that can be relied upon every fifth day could be a massive asset for the Cubs.
This is why King should be the top target when Chicago tries to bolster its staff this offseason.
