Superstar Free Agent Reportedly Names Chicago Cubs Among Three Finalists

Alex Bregman has narrowed his list down to three teams, and the Chicago Cubs are one of them.

Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third base Alex Bregman (2) runs after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers.
Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third base Alex Bregman (2) runs after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
With spring training about to start, Alex Bregman still remains unsigned. However, he appears to be getting closer to a decision.

Based on several reports Tuesday, he seems to have narrowed his list of landing spots down to three finalists, one of which is the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are the only National League team he appears to be considering. The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are the other two.

The former Houston Astros star seems to have ruled out a return to his old team. The Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest as well, but they were not among the three finalists.

Bregman's seeking a shorter-term deal with an opt-out, so Chicago could look to give him a similar deal to last winter's three-year, $80 million pact with Cody Bellinger. That would make sense given Bregman's age, as he turns 31 next month.

A two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and former AL MVP runner-up, Bregman is one of the best third basemen in baseball. He could be interested in a reunion with former teammate Kyle Tucker, whom the Astros traded to the Cubs in December in exchange for Bregman's replacement, Isaac Paredes.

The Red Sox have a connection to Bregman as well in Alex Cora, who's managed Boston since serving as Houston's bench coach in 2017. The Tigers are an attractive option for Bregman as well, as they're the only one of his three finalists that made the playoffs last year.

While Chicago already appears poised for a strong 2025, adding Bregman would make the team even better. He's a Gold Glove defender with a big bat and championship experience, making him an attractive option at the hot corner.

The Cubs have been linked to Bregman for a while, but time is running out. If they seriously want him, they need to seal the deal before one of his other two finalists does.

