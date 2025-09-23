Velocity Uptick Has Cubs Veteran Relief Pitcher Primed To Be October Weapon
Coming into the 2025 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs thought they had the backend of their bullpen figured out with the addition of Ryan Pressly, joining 2024 breakout performer Porter Hodge.
Early on, there were some signs of the bullpen being shaky again. But, as the season moved along, things started to settle in. Alas, it wasn’t because of the late-game duo many predicted to be closing out games.
Pressley was eventually designated for assignment because of his performance and Hodge has not been able to replicate the success he experienced as a rookie. That left the door open for other pitchers to step into prominent roles.
One of the guys who made the most of his opportunity was Brad Keller. A just-above league-average starting pitcher for six seasons with the Kansas City Royals, his career hit rock bottom in 2024.
Brad Keller has been revelation for Cubs
He pitched for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, being designated for assignment by both squads. This winter, he signed a deal with the Cubs as a non-roster invite to spring training. Upon his arrival, it was clear something had changed for him.
Keller put in the work to address some mechanical flaws he was experiencing. With that figured out, he has turned into a dominant late-game option for manager Craig Counsell, moving into a more prominent role as the season has worn on.
A big reason for his success out of the Chicago bullpen has been the increase in velocity. He is throwing the ball harder in 2025 than he has at any point in his career. It isn’t particularly close, either, improving his fastball velocity by 3.5 mph.
In his first outing of the campaign, Keller was touching 98 mph. He recorded the first triple-digit fastball in April against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not only is he throwing the ball harder, but he is also locating it well enough that opponents are striking out a ton and doing far less damage against him.
Fastball velocity increase has been key for Brad Keller
“On an extremely related note, Keller, who struck out just under 17% of batters last year, is now striking out 27% of hitters. (He’s part of a Cubs ’pen that went from baseball’s fourth-worst strikeout rate in the first half to third-best in the second half.) In 25 more innings, he’s allowed five fewer homers,” wrote Mike Petriello of MLB.com.
This season, Keller has made 66 appearances, throwing 67.2 innings. He has struck out 72 batters, resulting in a career-best 27% strikeout rate, and owns an impressive 2.13 ERA. Only four home runs have been allowed.
He and Daniel Palencia have turned into quite a duo at the back end of the Cubs bullpen for Counsell to call upon with confidence to close out games.
