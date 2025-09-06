Why Cubs' Lineup Needs Star Sluggers To Achieve Postseason Success
As the Chicago Cubs head into the stretch run, they will be looking to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.
The Cubs are a very interesting team to monitor in September. To start the season, Chicago really emerged as a threat in the National League. This was a team that made several moves this winter to improve the team.
Fortunately, a good number of them have worked out and helped push this team to the next level. During the previous two years, the Cubs won 83 games each campaign and missed the playoffs.
Making the postseason was certainly the goal of the team coming into the year, and barring something crazy, that goal should be accomplished. With making the playoffs appearing to be likely, the team is going to be trying to position themselves with the best chance to have success come October.
At the trade deadline, the team didn't make the big splashes that some were expecting, but this is a roster that has a lot of talent. Despite losing one of their top pitchers to injury early in the season, the rotation has actually done fairly well.
As the team prepares for the playoffs, they will be hoping that a key part of the team is going to bounce back. The offense was one of the best in the league in the first half of the campaign, but it has seen some serious regression.
Will The Offense Bounce Back?
Chicago had one of the most well-balanced lineups in the league to start the year. This was a unit that was getting on base at a high rate, stealing bases, and hitting for power. A major reason for that production was the performance of their two star outfielders.
Both Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong were starters for the National League in the All-Star Game and had fantastic first halves. Unfortunately, each took a big step backward in the second half and are a bit banged up.
Tucker is dealing with a calf issue now and was hampered by a hand injury not too long ago. The star slugger seems to be the catalyst for the offense, and when he has struggled in the second half, so has the rest of the unit.
As the team heads down the stretch, getting healthy will be the top priority for the unit, but also getting hot would be ideal. This is a batting order that has the potential to be one of the best in the league but has severely underachieved in the second half.
