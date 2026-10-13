A Cubs Run at Tarik Skubal Shouldn't Be Ruled Out This Offseason

A trade deadline dream for many Chicago Cubs fans could still become a reality.

In August, the Cubs were connected multiple times to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. They had a clear need for an ace in the starting rotation, and they were undoubtedly playing well enough to have many believing a World Series run was a possibility.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Dodgers did what they do best. The organization swooped in and won the bidding war. It seemingly didn't prove as difficult as some thought, with many teams presumably nervous that the richest team in baseball would pry him away in a matter of months.

The chance of Skubal remaining with the Dodgers feels pretty darn high. They have consistently paid top dollar for the best players in the game, and most can agree Skubal has the top arm in the game. With that said, there are still bound to be a few teams that try to throw their hat in the ring, and it sounds as if the Cubs belong on that list.

Cubs Considering Paying Up for Tarik Skubal?

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma discussed some of the top pitching free agents in their recent episode of North Side Territory. The two long-time Cubs beat reporters began the conversation with Tarik Skubal, who Mooney stressed was on Chicago's radar despite what some seem to believe.

“We’re starting with Skubal because the Cubs are not going to rule out Skubal at this point, which should be obvious, which should be standard operating procedure," Mooney said.

It's true, the Cubs would be silly not to give Skubal a second look. While one player isn't going to solve all of Chicago's pitching problems, Skubal would come pretty darn close. He has recorded a 2.80 ERA or better in four consecutive seasons. His strikeout rate this past year sat at 30.0 percent, a staggering number when compared to his 4.4 walk rate.

Especially when we consider how long the Cubs have lacked starters with true swing-and-miss stuff, Skubal would provide a needed change of pace. He would raise the team's velocity and give them the kind of go-to postseason arm that they lacked coming into this recent Wild Card round.

Why a team would be interested in Skubal is painfully obvious, though. The bigger question is whether Skubal would be interested in the Cubs, as well as whether the two sides could agree on a payday.

“From Skubal’s perspective, there are only a few teams at any given point that are going to be in play for the top pitcher on the free agent market … When the entire focus is pitching, you have to look at the best pitcher out there," Mooney said on North Side Territory. "And when you have already tried to acquire him at the trade deadline and you’ve done a ton of homework on him already, you have a pretty good idea of some of maybe some of his geographic preferences … it makes no sense to rule it out early.”

Mooney made sure to mention Skubal's roots in Arizona, which are close to the Cubs' grounds in Mesa. To be sure, he made clear that this wouldn't take precedence over a steep payday, but it's one of many factors that should be taken into account as he debates his future. Every additional perk matters when you're fighting for a player to put pen to paper!

Regardless, everything is going to come down to whether Jed Hoyer is willing to open his wallet. The Cubs have historically been pretty cautious about joining the likes of the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees in spending big. However, there is reason to believe that times have changed after their signing of Alex Bregman last offseason. They also showed some real aggressiveness by moving several top prospects at this year's trade deadline.

There is an obvious hunger to win at the Friendly Confines, and why would that change in 2027? The Cubs are built to contend now. Skubal is in his prime. If there was any time to make a big splash, this would be that time, especially after such a frustrating end to a season with such high expectations.

None of this is to say that Cubs fans should get their hopes up. We still have a long way to go before we have a true understanding of what the organization hopes to accomplish this winter. At the same time, the fact that Mooney and Sharma believe a Skubal pursuit is in play shouldn't be ignored. And, hey, let's not forget what he said after his first career start at Wrigley Field earlier this year! That sure sounds like a guy who would love to pitch on the North Side!

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