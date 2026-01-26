Alex Bregman Net Worth

Alex Bregman is a third baseman for the Chicago Cubs, who also played for the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. He’s a two-time World Series champion, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner and All-Star.

After signing a five-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs in 2026, he’ll be one of the most recognized athletes in the Windy City and will be looking to add to his list of accolades.

Here's everything you need to know about Alex Bregman's net worth.

Name Alex Bregman Estimated Net Worth $107.8 million Source of Wealth Baseball salary, endorsements, business ventures. Salary $138.44 million (through 2025) Business (ownership) Wild Sol, Samuel Adams, Bregman Family Racing, Bregman Cares Sponsorships Adidas, Rawlings, Easton and Marucci, H-E-B, Oura Ring

What is Alex Bregman’s net worth?

According to various sources, Bregman’s net worth is estimated to be between $40 to $110 million. This figure is based on salary and other factors. It should be noted that net worth isn’t the same as what an athlete is paid. But, in Bregman’s case, it’s almost entirely tied to his MLB salary history.

That net worth will, of course, rise after he signed his deal $175 deal with the Cubs early in 2026.

Alex Bregman’s salary history

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman bats against the Detroit Tigers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before he joined the Chicago Cubs, he played for the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. Per baseball-reference.com, Bregman made $138.44 million with those teams. He also made $5.9 million in a signing bonus for the Astros when he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of LSU.

Bregman’s five-year contract with the Cubs comes with $70 million in deferred salary designed to give him post-playing career security and to allow the Cubs to find creative ways to remain under the competitive balance tax threshold. As the deal comes with no opt-outs, Bregman stands to receive the whole amount, even with the deferrals.

Assuming Bregman retires after his Cubs contract is done — and he will be in his age 36 season, so retirement would be unlikely — he would make $313 million over the course of his baseball career.

Alex Bregman’s Businesses

Bregman and his wife, Reagan, founded Wild Sol, a salsa brand that draws on Bregman’s roots in New Mexico. Wild Sol has four different flavors and is infused with Flecha Azul Tequila, which is partly owned by actor Mark Wahlberg.

He also worked with Samuel Adams while with the Red Sox on a beer collaboration. “Bregman’s Beer” was a limited-edition pale ale that was sold at two different Samuel Adams locations in Boston.

He is also a partner in Bregman Family Racing, which owns horses with an ultimate goal of getting a horse into the Triple Crown races, something former MLB star Jayson Werth has done, including winning a Triple Crown race.

Bregman also has his own foundation, Bregman Cares, which supports autism awareness and at-risk youth. He started the foundation in Houston and carried it with him to Boston. It’s likely he’ll continue that work in Chicago. It’s also likely Bregman will develop local partnerships with businesses as he did in both of his previous stops.

Alex Bregman’s sponsorships and endorsements

Bregman has been partnered with Adidas since 2019. Like most Major League players, he has endorsement deals for specific equipment, including Rawlings, Easton and Marucci.

While with the Astros, Bregman endorsed H-E-B, a Texas-based grocery store chain. He is also a brand ambassador for Oura Ring, a wearable technology brand that helps track fitness.