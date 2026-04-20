Cubs Flashy Young Prospect is Biggest Trade Deadline Candidate to be Moved

The Chicago Cubs are starting to find their footing following what was an impressive weekend in which they were able to continue the misfortunes for the New York Mets in a three-game sweep.

Following what was a slow start over the first couple of weeks, Chicago hitting a stride as the weather in the Windy City turns warm would be a welcome sight, and certainly was the expectation of this team. Should all go according to plan, it's safe to say this Cubs team will be looking to buy when the trade deadline rolls around.

As they found out in the Edward Cabrera trade, though, value has to be dealt in order to get value, and ESPN's David Schoenfield named Chicago's most likely candidate to be dealt away in highly-rated shortstop prospect Jefferson Rojas in exchange for pitching.

Rojas Named Cubs Most Likely Trade Candidate at Deadline

Chicago Cubs shortstop Jefferson Rojas | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"Rojas is one of the Cubs' top prospects, a shortstop in Double-A with a nice swing and enough glove to stick at the position," Schoenfield wrote. "With Dansby Swanson signed through 2029, Nico Hoerner recently extended with a six-year deal and Alex Bregman signed through 2030, Rojas' path to playing time in the infield is blocked. Meanwhile, with Cade Horton out for the season and some concerns about the bullpen depth, dealing Rojas could help get a quality pitcher for the stretch run."

It's tough for fans to reckon with the fact that not every prospect will pan out, and even harder to reckon that there just is not room for every name that winds up coming up the pipeline. If Rojas winds up being a tremendous player, losing him would obviously sting, but Schoenfield is correct.

His path to playing time over the next couple of years is sparse, and Chicago is good enough to win right now if they can get through this current pitching crisis.

Why Trading Rojas Could Make Sense for Cubs

Knoxville Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond just the path to playing time, Rojas is thought highly enough of in prospect circles that he could be the centerpiece of a big-time deal to bring another ace to Chicago. Slashing .294/.351/.618 over 10 Double-A games at the age of just 20 this season, his status could continue to climb.

After the price was too high at last year's deadline, the Cubs will once again be at the center of rumors for top aces who are getting dealt, and someone like Rojas could be enough to get something done if he keeps hitting like this.