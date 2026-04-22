Cubs Get Huge Rotation Boost with Starters' Return

The Chicago Cubs have had a tough start to 2026, dealing with numerous injuries. From young starter Cade Horton to a bunch of key bullpen arms, the Cubs have gone through it this year.

Despite this, the Cubs have won seven straight games en route to a 14-9 record thus far. They just got a huge piece back from injury.

The Cubs have activated starter Matthew Boyd from the injured list. In a corresponding move, the Cubs sent left-hander Luke Little to Triple-A. Boyd will reportedly start tonight.

Matthew Boyd | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

What does Boyd's return mean for the Cubs?

This is obviously huge news for the Cubs amid their pitching injury woes. Boyd started Opening Day for Chicago this year and will be a welcome sight for fans.

While his Opening Day start did not go as planned (six earned runs in 3.2 innings), Boyd bounced back with a solid start on April 1. In that start, Boyd threw 5.2 innings, giving up one earned run and striking out 10 batters.

Boyd has missed the past two-plus weeks with a left biceps strain. The left-hander threw 64 pitches and went 3.2 innings in his sole rehab outing on Thursday, meaning he might not be ready for a full workload quite yet.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Boyd was a sixth-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University.

He played most of his first seven seasons with the Detroit Tigers, pitching to a near-5.00 ERA. After spending time with the Seattle Mariners and another stint in Detroit, he became a bit of a late bloomer with the Cleveland Guardians.

In eight regular-season starts with Cleveland during the 2024 season, Boyd pitched to a 2.72 ERA and was brilliant in the playoffs, giving up just one run in 11.2 innings.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He parlayed that into a contract with the Cubs and immediately became their ace. In 2025, he pitched to a 3.21 ERA in 31 games (179.2 innings), while making the All-Star team.

Little was a fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2020 and, in 40 games, has pitched to a 2.97 ERA. In one lone game in 2026, Little pitched one inning, giving up one earned run on a solo home run.

Boyd is in the last year of a two-year, $29 million contract with Chicago. Although he has a mutual option for 2027, those are rarely exercised. Boyd will have to be his ace self for the rest of 2026 to earn that.