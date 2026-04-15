Cubs’ Longtime Top Prospect Continues Red-Hot Start in Push for MLB Spot

The Chicago Cubs are working their way through the early portion of the schedule and trying to navigate some injuries and inconsistency early, hopeful that they have found their footing after a Tuesday night win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

While most of the story has been around the pitching staff and the injuries it has experienced, its the highly touted offense that also has not really gotten going yet. The outfield has been a sore subject after an injury to Seiya Suzuki forced Matt Shaw out there to begin the year.

Suzuki has since returned, but neither he nor Shaw has taken off with the bat yet this year. Down in Triple-A Iowa, though, longtime highly rated prospect Kevin Alcantara is off to an absurd start to the season and looks like he could be forcing his way up to the big leagues sooner than later.

Kevin Alcantara could be called up to Cubs soon amid hot start

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

With two home runs on Tuesday night, Alcantara already has seven on the season in just 14 games and is slashing an absurd .255/.345/.745 and making a mockery of Triple-A pitching. Having always struggled against right-handed pitching -- likely the main reason he is not in the big leagues yet -- the most encouraging aspect here is that he is getting it done there as well.

For whatever reason, he has never been able to crack into the Chicago lineup despite solid Triple-A numbers the last three seasons. However, what he is doing right now is more than solid; it is absolutely incredible.

Alcantara is going to have to keep getting it done over the coming weeks, but as a guy fans have wanted to see for years now, the noise around bringing him up may become too loud for the team to ignore.

How Alcantara could help Cubs now

Iowa Cubs' Kevin Alcantara | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reality for Chicago right now is that despite the slow start on offense, they are not going to go away from someone like Suzuki, and Shaw's versatility makes him a critical asset to the bench.

Given that Alcantara is out of options, he may simply have to wait for a spot to open up due to injury. Should he continue to hit the way he's hitting right now, though, it is only going to get tougher and tougher to deny him a role.

The Cubs' current stars should be on notice with Alcantara hitting like this, and if he keeps it up, he may just force his way to the big leagues.