Cubs Sign Swingman Amid Pitching Injuries

The Chicago Cubs have been hit hard with injuries to the pitching staff.

After a few key injuries to their rotation, with Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd and Justin Steele shelved, as well as injuries to their bullpen, the Cubs have to acquire more pitching depth.

The Cubs have signed left-hander Ty Blach to a minor league deal, according to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register.

The Cubs have signed LHP Ty Blach and assigned him to the @IowaCubs. No official word but I'm guessing this is a minor league deal. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 14, 2026

Who Is Ty Blach?

The San Francisco Giants selected Blach in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Creighton University. He would debut in 2016 with San Francisco, where he showed promise, pitching to a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings.

This would earn Blach a larger role in 2017. He would pitch to a 4.78 ERA in 163.2 innings. However, he would strike out just 73 batters and walk 43. Blach would become more of a reliever with the Giants in 2018, pitching in 47 games (13 starts).

After a poor start in 2019, he was waived and picked up by the Baltimore Orioles. In 27 innings that year, he would struggle to a 12.00 ERA, walking 17 batters and giving up eight home runs.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ty Blach | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

He would undergo Tommy John surgery, missing all of 2020 and 2021. Blach would sign with the Colorado Rockies after he got healthy.

From 2022 to 2024, Blach pitched in 64 games with the Rockies (26 starts). During that time period, Blach pitched to a 6.13 ERA.

After a 6.94 ERA in 20 games during the 2024 season, Blach signed with the Texas Rangers in May of 2025. He would not pitch with the major league team, but would spend the year in Triple-A.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ty Blach | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

In 11 starts in Triple-A, Blach would pitch to a 3.88 ERA, working on his command.

Blach has never been a hard thrower, averaging around 90 mph with his fastball, and he doesn't miss bats with his breaking stuff. However, Blach has above-average ground ball tendencies.

With the Cubs' elite defensive infield, that could serve Blach well, should he be elevated. With this being a minor league deal, it's a low-risk, high-reward deal that will, at the very least, help solidify the Cubs' pitching depth in this trying time.

Blach can be used either as a starter or reliever, providing added flexibility to a Cubs pitching staff that is reeling. If the Cubs' injury luck continues, look for Blach to be on the major league team soon.