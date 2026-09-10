Cubs’ Sloppiness a Striking Departure From the Norm as Brewers Sweep

Things are not looking good for the Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs (81-66) were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers (91-56) in an 8-6 loss, dropping the season series 6-9. They are now 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot.

It was a rough outing for Kevin Gausman, who only lasted 4 innings in what was his shortest outing as a Cub. A 3-run, 35-pitch first inning is ultimately what led to a short day. The Brewers would tag Gausman for 7 total runs, 6 earned, and push the game out of reach by the 3rd inning.

The Cubs did put up an impressive comeback effort in the 9th inning, scoring 5 runs and getting the game-tying run to the plate. However, the Brewers' 8 runs were simply too much to overcome.

The Cubs now leave Milwaukee with three losses and head into an off day before welcoming the Pirates back at Wrigley Field. Here are three takeaways from the concerning 8-6 loss to the Brewers.

Early trouble for Gausman puts Cubs in catch-up mode

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Gausman had just seen the Brewers last week, throwing 7 innings of one-run baseball and striking out 9 in his best start as a Cub. He followed up that start with his worst as a Cub, lasting just 4 innings after allowing 7 runs on 94 pitches.

The 35-year-old veteran righty wasn't locating his pitches well, serving up a middle-middle fastball to Christian Yelich in the 1st inning that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Christian Yelich goes the other way for a 3-run shot! pic.twitter.com/TlW7EIDX6n — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2026

A 3-run shot from Yelich with two outs that immediately put the Cubs in catch-up mode. It would be the first of three home runs allowed by Gausman Wednesday night. The other two came off first-pitch splitters, hit by Jackson Chourio and then William Contreras in the bottom of the 2nd.

Gausman in the postgame called the two splitters hit for home runs "lazy changeups." He pointed to his execution as the reason for the hard contact. It was obvious after a 9-K outing against the Brewers that they made some adjustments against Gausman, and he paid for it.

Craig Counsell Calls Out the Cubs' Sloppiness

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz (3) tags out Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) during the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craig Counsell wasn't in a great mood in the visitors' clubhouse after the Cubs' 8-6 loss. Losers in four straight games, the former Milwaukee manager has spent most of his time in Chicago chasing the Brewers. A staple of a Craig Counsell team is their clean play, particularly on defense, where the Cubs have thrived all season.

But the Cubs' sloppy play in this series has directly led to the Brewers scoring or preventing runs. On Wednesday, the Cubs had two throwing errors, one coming from Nico Hoerner that led to a run coming around and scoring in the 3rd inning.

That play wasn't the reason the Cubs lost, especially when a starter allows three home runs, but it was one of the examples Counsell pointed out in postgame.

Craig Counsell speaks to the media following the Cubs' 8-6 loss to the Brewers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HXrfojch64 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 10, 2026

The Cubs have won 40 games they've trailed in and 13 comeback wins. It's apart of this teams identity to believe they are never out of games but they are making their comebacks harder with these simple mistakes.

Cubs refuse to go quietly in the 9th

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) singles during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense did try to pull off a comeback, scoring five runs in the ninth with BJ Murray Jr batting with a runner on 2nd in an 8-6 game. Michael Conforto and Nico Hoerner both had two huge hits in the ninth off Abner Uribe.

Brandon Sproat struggled to find the zone with four walks, as the ninth started with a 9-pitch walk from Pete Crow-Armstrong, who fouled off strike three multiple times before taking his walk. Sproat technically allowed four runs without giving up a hit, but the Cubs' four walks off him set up their 5-run inning.

It was a small bright spot in what was a bad, bad seven games in 10-days against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs won't see the Brewers the rest of the regular season, but with 15 games left, the NL Central officially belongs to Milwaukee in 2026 with their ten-game lead.

Cubs will have a day to recover before getting back in action against the Pirates back at Wrigley Field.

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