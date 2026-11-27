The Chicago Cubs are off to a strong start in free agency. They are making significant roster changes and have shown they're not afraid to spend money. So far, they've addressed two of their biggest off-season needs.

It started with the pitching staff. One of the primary issues was injuries to their starting rotation. So Jed Hoyer responded by signing arguably the second-best pitcher of the free-agent class, left-hander Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles. He signed a five-year, $120 million contract.

Although Rogers is not a top-of-the-rotation arm for a playoff contender, he is a solid second- or third-option starter. Last season, he struggled with the Orioles, going 10-11, posting a 4.03 earned run average, and tying his career-high 157 strikeouts. The Cubs are betting on him to improve and provide stability they desperately lacked in the starting rotation last season.

The Cubs did not stop there. After signing Rogers to a massive contract, they went out and filled another huge hole on the offense. They signed Japanese League Triple Crown Winner, Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal to replace the production left by former Cub Seiya Suzuki.

Not only did the Cubs get a power-hitting outfielder, but they also added another left-handed batter. While he spent a majority of his time at third base, the Cubs obviously have Alex Bregman holding down the fort. Expect him to spend most of his time either in the outfield or as the designated hitter. Last year in the Japanese league, he hit .306, hit 39 home runs, and drove in 106 runs. If that translates to the Majors, it could be a huge boost to an already top-tier offense. Adding a player like Sato will only improve the team moving forward, but they can't stop now!

There Are Still Plenty of Moves Coming ...

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato (8) runs to first base after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cubs deserve credit for their two aggressive moves, they still have holes to address. They need two more starters and another outfielder. Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic talked about it on his North Side Territory Podcast. He mentioned that Trevor Rogers is just the starting gun for the Cubs’ offseason, not the final move.

According to their reporting, Sharma and Patrick Mooney believe the Cubs will add at least two more starters to the rotation. They probably won’t sign someone of Trevor Rogers' caliber, but the Cubs will need to address the rest of the rotation.

The Cubs were interested in re-signing David Peterson, but he went with the Colorado Rockies. As for Kevin Gausman, he signed with the Detroit Tigers. Although those options are off the table, the Cubs are seemingly interested in bringing back Clay Holmes. Re-signing him would make a lot of sense and add another proven arm to this starting group.

If the Cubs shift their focus to the trade market, Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants makes sense. It would give them a top-tier starter, but it would cost them a hefty price, headlined by Matt Shaw and several top prospects. The Cubs have to be willing to move players from their depleted farm system, and Hoyer has proven he's not afraid to do so. Despite struggling last season, it makes sense to go out and get a player of Webb’s caliber.

In conclusion, plenty more moves are coming. The team needs to keep adding talent if they want to stay relevant and contend with the World Series winners for the division. Expect more pitching and positional depth to be added. Time is of the essence, and more big moves across the league might happen before the December 1st deadline. Expect the Cubs to be right in the thick of it!

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