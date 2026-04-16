MLB Insider Explains Why Cubs are in Prime Position to Sign Lucas Giolito

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with a number of injuries to their pitching staff, and they are really getting ravaged so early in the season, both in the rotation and the bullpen.

Young ace Cade Horton is already out for the year, with Matthew Boyd on the injured list and Justin Steele hopeful to return soon. The bullpen has now lost Porter Hodge for the year with Phil Maton joining him on the IL, among other injuries.

It's not the way Chicago saw its season going, but they are going to have to find a way to weather this storm, and one direction they have been linked to consistently has been veteran free agent right-hander Lucas Giolito, who remains available nearly three weeks into the season.

Reports this week connected both the Cubs and the San Diego Padres to Giolito, but during an appearance on 104.3 The Score, prominent baseball insider Jon Heyman revealed Chicago may have a huge financial advantage over their NL rival.

Lucas Giolito | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Cubs' biggest threat for Giolito has 'zero money'

"The two teams linked are the Padres and Cubs, now the Padres are creative but they have zero money, so it's not gonna be easy to sign a free agent of that ilk with zero money," Heyman said. "Of the two teams linked, [Chicago] is the only one who has a dime so they probably have a shot at Giolito."

Last week, it was reported that Giolito was looking for a two-year deal, but Heyman dropped another interesting nugget that this may no longer be the case.

"I've heard that he has now lowered it and is willing to do a one-year deal," Heyman said. "He better be willing to do it, nobody is giving out a multi-year deal to anyone at this stage...the price is not rising at this point and he's going to have to settle for a one-year deal."

The Cubs and Padres are the two teams that continue to be linked to having interest in right-hander Lucas Giolito, and the Padres have essentially "zero money," @JonHeyman says.



Giolito previously wanted a 2-year deal but is now willing to sign a 1-year contract, Heyman says. pic.twitter.com/0BaMlc9UK7 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 16, 2026

Giolito should be a no-brainer for Cubs on a one year deal

If Heyman is correct and the price on Giolito -- who had a 2.1 bWAR with a 3.41 ERA over 26 starts last year -- has gone down, there's no reason why Chicago should not already have this done.

They are desperate for pitching; it's not a large financial commitment, and other NL rivals who they could face in the playoffs are going after him. It does seem like the saga is winding down, but the Cubs had better make sure they are the ones who come out on top in this race.