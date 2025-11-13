Cubs Could Plot Second Pursuit Of Ace After Missing Out At Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason expected to add to their pitching staff, whether it be via free agency or the trade market.

This past summer at the trade deadline, though Chicago made a couple of moves, they did not end up acquiring any of the aces they were linked to much to the disappointment of the fan base. Headed into the winter though, they may have another chance to land someone they came up short with.

Even though the Minnesota Twins traded away basically their entire roster at the deadline, one piece they held onto was their right-handed All-Star Joe Ryan. Now a few months later, he could be on the block again. Recent reporting from The Athletic (subscription required) dove into all the potential arms who are trade candidates and talked about Ryan in depth.

Insiders Believe Twins Could Now Trade Ryan

"The question is whether Twins ownership shares [team executive Derek] Falvey’s desire [to keep the team intact]," the report read. "It certainly did not at the deadline, when it essentially instructed Falvey to tear apart the club. The addition of two new investors could alter the equation, or at least Falvey hopes it does. Otherwise, Ryan still could be a goner, along with fellow right-hander Pablo López."

Ryan would be a sensation addition to the rotation, coming off a season in which he posted an impressive bWAR of 4.5 with a 3.42 ERA and 1.035 WHIP, striking out 194 batters in 171 innings with just 39 walks.

For as great as he is though, trading for him would still require an absolute haul.

Cubs Would Have to Pay Premium to Acquire Ryan

At just 29 years old and still under team control for two seasons, Ryan, if traded, is going to wind up going for an absolute haul. The asking price is likely the only reason he was not dealt at the deadline, but with teams likely less desperate now, perhaps that ask can come down a little bit.

If there's a name out there worth trading a massive prospect return though, it's Ryan. Just now hitting his stride and a guaranteed two years of producing at the top of the rotation make him instantly one of the most valuable commodities out there.

Ace pitching is not easy to find, and Ryan certainly is an ace. If president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is determined to go out and make a splash in the pitching market without handing out a massive nine-figure contract, a trade for Ryan would give him a shiny new ace.

At the very least, it's worth making a call over to Minnesota and trying to see what it would take to pry Ryan away from the only big league club he's known. If the Twins are becoming a little bit more reasonable than they were in late July, perhaps a deal can come together.

It's worth keeping an eye out to see if the Ryan rumors heat up further than they already have.

