Cubs Could Trade Away Fan Favorite Slugger Ahead of Contract Year to Open Spot
The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason fresh off their first real playoff run in close to a decade, and everyone in the city wants to figure out the best way to get back.
After last winter's biggest move involved bringing in a new superstar via trade with the Kyle Tucker deal, Chicago likely has to figure out how to replace him as Tucker has one foot out the door. There are a ton of internal possibilities to do just that, but there is no question the Cubs have more young talent ready to become regular every-day players than they have spots open.
If Chicago and Jed Hoyer want to go all in on their young core, a significant trade would have to be made this winter in order to both free up space and address areas that are weaker. For as much as it would sting, there's one name on the roster who could make the most sense to try to trade.
Cubs Need to At Least Investigate Seiya Suzuki Trade
Coming off the best season of his career after switching largely into the designated hitter role to make room for Tucker, Seiya Suzuki is in an interesting spot. The likely candidate to fill Tucker's spot by moving to the outfield. Suzuki has immense value.
Slashing .245/.326/.478 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI across 151 games this season, the 31-year-old was phenomenal, and was arguably the team's best hitter in the playoffs as well when the lights were brightest. He has fully won over the fanbase and seems to love playing in the city of Chicago.
However, he is also entering a contract year and will become a free agent after the 2026 season. If the Cubs want to go all in on their youth, trading him to an offensively challenged team in exchange for a quality starting pitcher who can help the rotation could be the best move for both now and the future.
Trading Suzuki Opens Up Both Right Field and DH
Chicago's two top prospects in Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are ready to become regular contributors at the big league level, but keeping Suzuki would mean at least one of the two youngsters is out of luck.
Ballesteros — who is blocked both at first base and catcher, as well as not being a strong defender at either — is going to be the team's designated hitter after slashing .298/.394/.474 with two home runs and 11 RBI in his first 20 games this year. The slugger is simply too dangerous to keep out of the starting lineup.
Caissie, though, was just as impressive in Triple-A this season as Ballesteros and deserves his shot at taking a regular role in the outfield.
With pitching being the far more pressing need and Suzuki having immense value, trading him away could not only help the Cubs' long-term future by believing in their youngsters, but also make the roster more balanced to win big as soon as next year.
Chicago is going to have a decision to make and it will not be easy, but don't be surprised if Suzuki is shipped out of town this winter.
