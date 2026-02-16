Cubs Deliver Infuriating Update on Visa Issues Keeping Players Out of Camp

The Chicago Cubs are expected to rely on some young talent this season, and in order for that to be the case, that talent is going to need to get some reps in order to get up to speed.

There may be no better example of this than top prospect Moisés Ballesteros, who is in line to be the team's primary designated hitter this season if all goes according to plan following an impressive debut in 2025.

Unfortunately, however, Ballesteros, along with minor league signing Christian Bethancourt, have been unable to make it to camp with the team thus far due to issues with their work visas. Even worse, it does not seem like the problem is on the cusp of being resolved.

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cubs update on Ballesteros and Bethancourt

In an update provided Sunday by Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, both Ballesteros and Bethancourt are not expected to join the team in camp until "next weekend at the earliest," according to Craig Counsell.

This means that a young player who Chicago is relying on to take on a major role for the first time in his career is being cost time with the club, workouts, swings, coaching, and everything else that comes with this time of year.

The Cubs aren't expecting Moisés Ballesteros or Christian Bethancourt in camp until next weekend at the earliest, Craig Counsell said. Both are still being delayed by visa issues. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 15, 2026

Visa issues seem to present an issue every year for clubs across baseball, but having it keep one of the team's most critical young players away for more than a full week feels downright unacceptable.

Will Ballesteros' delay cost him playing time?

Ultimately, if Ballesteros is in fact able to make it by this upcoming weekend and everything else gets cleared up, there should be plenty of time for him to catch up and get the at-bats he needs in order to be ready for Opening Day.

But Counsell using the team "at the earliest" leaves a little bit of room for concern, and the longer things linger here, the more of a worry it becomes that the start of Ballesteros' season could be impacted by the delay.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

For now, it's probably safe to say he will be able to come to Mesa in plenty of time. However, this becomes a story worth monitoring over the next week or so. Should Ballesteros continue to be held up, Chicago could think twice about whether or not he can be in the lineup to start the season.

