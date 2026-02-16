Cubs Ace Cade Horton Is Throwing Harder Than Ever—and MLB Teams Should Take Notice

The Chicago Cubs enter the 2026 season with a pitching staff that has a ceiling the likes of which has not been seen at Wrigley Field in at least a decade, and they have done it in a variety of ways.

Acquiring another ace in Edward Cabrera via trade and keeping Shota Imanaga on the qualifying offer were both nice, but the biggest determining factor in just how good the Chicago rotation can be this year is young ace Cade Horton.

Following a dazzling rookie year that saw Horton completely dominate opposing lineups during the second half before a bitter end saw him miss the postseason due to injury, he's looking to take the next step in his first full season.

In an article from Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required), it was revealed that so far in camp, Horton is throwing harder than ever as he prepares to take on the challenge that is the marathon of an MLB season.

Horton nearing incredible velocity numbers for Cubs

"We’ve really stressed to Cade a slow, steady build-up for the season," Craig Counsell said. "That’s what’s most important. He should have the feeling of he’s got a lot of time. He feels great, he’s in a great place."

Chicago's manager was then asked about the fact that Horton is throwing harder on average now (sitting at 96 mph) than he was last year (average of 95.7 mph) and has even touched 98 mph this spring already.

"And he’s cruising...that’s why I said he’s in a really good place."

Counsell essentially saying that Horton is flirting with triple digits without even coming close to going all out and still building up is a scary reality for the rest of baseball. The young ace could be on the doorstep to unlocking something truly special.

Horton having more in the tank could unlock All-Star season

After posting a 2.67 ERA and 1.085 WHIP over the first 118 innings of his big league career, a statistical step back for Horton would be expected according to conventional wisdom, with the way players are scouted in today's day and age.

If he really has added another element to his game where he is throwing significantly harder than he was before, it could be a scary sight for the rest of baseball. Not to mention it's only the middle of February, with another month left still to ramp up.

As Horton prepares to begin a full spring training and hopefully a full season, it's now more apparent than ever that Chicago has a very special youngster on their hands. His performance to start the year is something worth watching, and if that velocity uptick is real, the National League had better look out.

