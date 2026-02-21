Cubs Top Prospect Finally Arriving to Camp Following Frustrating Visa Issue

The Chicago Cubs have been dealing with a situation surrounding their top prospect which has kept him away from camp with the team to this point, but it sounds like things are being resolved.

As first reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs are expected to get Moisés Ballesteros in Mesa this weekend to join the team for the first time after he was held up due to issues with his visa. These visa issues are not uncommon, but for someone like Ballesteros — a youngster in need of reps — a delay was the last thing he or the team needed.

Craig Counsell expressed optimism throughout the process that Ballesteros would be back for Chicago sooner rather than later, and it seems that has paid off with the 22-year-old joining the rest of the squad for what is scheduled to be today.

Cubs DH/C Moises Ballesteros finally expected in Az. tomorrow after visa delays. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 21, 2026

Cubs need Ballesteros to get as many reps as possible

All offseason long, Chicago has talked about how the role of their young slugger is set to expand, and by all accounts, he is going to be the team's primary designated hitter. As such a young player though, reps are needed to get him ready for the season, and every day that passed with him not in camp was a missed opportunity.

As things started to get concerning in the middle of this past week, Counsell calmed everyone down by saying that if Ballesteros could make it back soon, he would be fine in terms of falling behind.

"We’re optimistic right now that he’s going to be here shortly," Counsell said confidentlyvia MLB.com late this week. "If that should happen, I think we’re in a good place. He’s going to be behind in terms of when you see him in a game, but with kind of the normal Spring Training schedule, I feel confident in the number of games we’re looking at here."

Ballesteros could provide massive boost to Cubs lineup

A big part of the reason Chicago did not feel urgency to keep Kyle Tucker was his departure giving them the flexibility to make Ballesteros the primary DH and move Seiya Suzuki back into right field.

In just 20 MLB games for his debut, he had already accounted for a 0.5 bWAR with a slash line of .298/.394/.474 on the heels of a huge season offensively for Triple-A Iowa. He is as pure a hitting prospect as the Cubs have seen in some time, and the excitement he adds to an already dangerous lineup is huge.

Now that he is back in camp and getting ready for the season, after what will ultimately be a short delay in the grand scheme of things, Ballesteros can simply focus on doing what he needs to do to make this team better.

