Cubs Slugger Ranks Among Top Rookies to Start the Season

When Cubs prospect Moisés Ballesteros made his MLB debut last May, it was a big deal.

The Venezuelan athlete’s parents were staying with him in Iowa while he was playing Triple-A ball, and they were next to him when he got the call that would change everything.

This year, the 22-year-old was invited to Spring Training with the team in Mesa and became the only player without a full season of MLB experience named to the Opening Day roster.

Technically, Ballesteros is still a rookie, and No. 53 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list.

Moisés Ballesteros was informed that he will be on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, per Craig Counsell. pic.twitter.com/Wwg6RQjsO6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 20, 2026

Ballesteros is beginning to make a name for himself in Chicago, and people are starting to notice, including MLB columnist Joel Reuter, who ranked the top-25 rookies in the MLB today, with Ballesteros coming in at No. 10.

He often fills the designated hitter role, but has experience behind the plate and in the outfield.

Free agent Kyle Tucker’s January departure to the Dodgers left the Cubs with an opening at designated hitter. The loss of Tucker at first seemed like it could be significant come the regular season, but in reality, he left a nice path for Ballesteros to take on a larger role.

Ballesteros in the batter’s box

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Despite Ballesteros’ fielding capabilities, his biggest impact this season will come at the plate.

“His value is exclusively tied to what he does in the batter's box,” Reuter wrote, “but he has raked throughout his pro career.”

The confidence in Ballesteros is clear throughout the organization, too. “Moisés is a natural hitter with a knack for finding barrels and a mature approach that is beyond his age,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said.

In Spring Training, Ballesteros crushed it and was said to be turning the most heads down in Mesa.

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros celebrates | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though he debuted last May, Ballesteros spent most of the 2025 MLB season back with the Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs.

He was recalled twice, on July 30 (optioned again Aug. 1) and Sept. 9. Ballesteros remained on the roster through the Cubs’ postseason run. His postseason showing was strong, with a recorded .333/.435/.564 slash across 46 plate appearances.

As things stand now, Ballesteros has appeared in all four regular-season games the Cubs (2-2) have played so far. In Chicago’s 10-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday, Carson Kelly replaced Ballesteros in the sixth inning.

There are only four games under Ballesteros’ belt this season, but his stats are definitely leaving a bit to be desired. The designated hitter is posting a .143/.200/.143 slash so far, but luckily, there are 158 games to go.