Cubs Star Matt Shaw May See Wild Position Change According To Team

The Chicago Cubs made one of their biggest acquisitions in franchise history last weekend when they handed Alex Bregman a five-year deal worth $175 million to bring a new third baseman to the Windy City.

Of course, with Bregman obviously coming to take over third base, it left real questions as to where things stood in Chicago's infield. Matt Shaw showed serious defensive promise as a rookie and everything the team has said indicates they have no intention of trading him.

This left the question of second baseman Nico Hoerner, who the Cubs are not keen on moving on from either despite him having just one year left on his deal. The most likely scenario moves Shaw into a utility role, and now that has been confirmed by Jed Hoyer.

During the introductory press conference for Bregman on Thursday afternoon, Hoyer fielded questions and was naturally asked about Shaw and his role, and his answer spoke volumes. Not only will the youngster serve as a bench infielder, but he also could see some time in the outfield as well for Chicago.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs may move Shaw into part-time outfield role

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers who was at the press conference on Thursday, Hoyer said that Shaw "could very well" see time in the outfield, comparing it to the first seasons of Javier Baez's career who spelled some out there out of need.

As Rogers pointed out, Shaw is an excellent athlete, so seeing Chicago try to make him the most versatile player they can is not a major shock. The 24-year-old did see some time in the outfield during his college career at Maryland, and while he has always been primarily a left-side infielder, it would not be impossible for him to make the switch.

Long-term, Shaw certainly projects as either a third or second baseman. However, if the Cubs want to field the best team possible in 2026, his role will be reduced, and in order for him to keep developing, he will have to play wherever Chicago needs him.

Shaw playing outfield for Cubs will ultimately benefit development

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After getting sent back down to Triple-A early in the season due to his inability to hit with consistency, Shaw's return to the big leagues saw some serious flashes of potential. However, he is still a ways away from being the kind of offensive threat Chicago would love him to be.

In order to change that, at-bats are needed, and they are needed at the big league level. Clearly, raking in Triple-A is not helping Shaw get better, and he needs to solve the puzzle of Major League pitching, meaning he needs to be in the lineup as much as he can.

With the Cubs at full strength, there likely will not be a regular role for him in the infield, so if learning some outfield allows him to stay on the field more, it will be to the benefit of everyone involved at the end of the day.

It should be fascinating to see how Chicago aligns itself regularly, but it's clear now more than ever that Shaw is going to be a part of the plan.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Jed Hoyer Makes Clear Where Cubs Stand On More Offseason Moves

Alex Bregman's Son And Cubs Mascot Share Heartwarming Moment During Wrigley Arrival

Cubs' Alex Bregman Reveals Reason Why He Chose The Number 3

What To Expect At The 2026 Cubs Convention This Weekend