Cubs Underrated Top-10 Prospect Turning Heads Early in 2026

The Chicago Cubs are beginning to find their stride in the regular season after an ugly beginning to the year, and fans cannot wait for the weather to get warmer and watch this team chase a pennant over the summer.

Far away from Wrigley Field, though, a Cubs prospect is making some serious noise in the minor leagues to begin the season, and it isn't one of the main names fans have been talking about all offseason long.

In High-A South Bend, 19th-round selection in the 2024 MLB draft, catcher Owen Ayers, is absolutely lighting the world on fire right now. Ayers hit his second home run of the season with the South Bend Cubs down to their final out to give them the lead and the win, extending his incredible hot streak.

Ayers putting up huge numbers for Cubs in South Bend

Through just six games, Ayers is slashing a torrid .348/.464/696 with two home runs and six RBI with a total of eight hits already in just 23 at-bats. Behind the dish his his arm has been equally impressive, throwing out an absurd five runners in his six appearances.

Owen Ayers stayed hot tonight, launching his second home run of the season.



Through six High-A games, he’s slashing .348/.464/.696 with a 5/4 BB/K. He’s also thrown out five runners from behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/jXnI0LphkG — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) April 13, 2026

First bursting onto the scene during the Arizona Fall League this past October, when he slashed .379/.539/.591 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 20 games, the 24-year-old had already established himself as a name to watch.

Now, Ayers is proving that he may already be prepared for a promotion to Double-A, and maybe just maybe could be staking his claim as Chicago's catcher of the future.

When Ayers could make Cubs debut

Chicago Cubs catcher Owen Ayers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though the start is very impressive, Ayers has played just 89 professional games, and the bulk of them did not see the eye-popping stats the slugger has posted since October. In short, he still has a ton of work to do in order to prove he's even ready for Double-A yet, let alone the big leagues.

A realistic timeline, though, could have Ayers in Tennessee before the dog days of summer, and if he can keep doing his thing there, perhaps a rise to Triple-A before season's end could be in the cards.

The Major Leagues are likely not in the cards this season, but if Ayers can keep on raking and proving that he is a prospect worth paying attention to, perhaps the middle of 2027 could be an attainable goal for his MLB debut.