Cubs Emphasis on Outfield Depth Reflects Lack of Confidence in Top Prospect

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason ready to shake things up, and that is exactly how they have approached things with some big splashes both in free agency and the trade market.

Fortifying the rotation with a trade for Edward Cabrera, as well as a bullpen rebuild, has the pitching staff in a great spot, and signing Alex Bregman gives Chicago the star and leader they needed on offense.

Depth is critical, though, and the outfield was an area that was a little bit shaky beyond the top three following the departure of Kyle Tucker. While Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki form an impressive starting trio, the group also appeared to be an injury away from disaster.

While youth is an option there, the Cubs instead elected to sign both Chas McCormick and Dylan Carlson to minor league deals, and one of whom will likely crack the big league roster. This emphasis on acquiring outfield depth, though safe, also might reflect a lack of confidence in one of their top prospects, Kevin Alcántara.

Cubs not showing much faith in Kevin Alcántara

In a deep Chicago farm system, Alcántara becomes the most highly rated outfielder following the shipping off of Owen Caissie in the Cabrera deal. The 23-year-old has been seen as someone who should break out for a couple of years now, but for whatever reason, he has just not taken that next step to push for serious big league playing time.

His numbers in Triple-A in 2025 were decent, but not strong enough to think he will not struggle with an MLB transition. In 102 games for Iowa, Alcántara slashed .266/.349/.470 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI, numbers that while encouraging are not strong enough to hand him the fourth outfielder job.

With a great spring, Alcántara could prove he deserves a spot on the big league roster, but it's clear he is going to have to earn it over two MLB veterans.

Cubs outfield depth battle becomes storyline to watch this spring

Though Suzuki has defensive limitations, the need to get Moisés Ballesteros in the lineup at DH likely forces him back into right field, so ultimately, Chicago does not have a starting role up for grabs to begin the season barring another trade.

In spring, it will be a battle between Carlson, McCormick and Alcántara to stake their claim as the fourth outfielder, and this becomes one of the most interesting narratives in all of camp. Both Carlson and McCormick struggled mightily in 2025, but the experience of each could outweigh the youth.

For the Cubs, the ideal scenario would be Alcántara clearly taking a step and having a high enough ceiling to win the spot. Whether that is realistic or not, though, remains to be seen, and more than likely, one of the veterans will get the spot.

Regardless, it should be an interesting narrative to monitor throughout camp and one that could shape the way Chicago's outfield depth looks this year.

