Here’s What A Cubs Trade For Bryce Harper Might Cost — And Why Chicago Should Do It
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski raised eyebrows with a comment he made about superstar Bryce Harper last month.
“[Harper] didn’t have an elite season like he has in the past. I guess we only find out if he becomes elite [again], or he continues to be good," Dombrowski said. "Can [Harper] rise to the next level again? I don't really know that answer. I mean, he's the one that will dictate that more than anything else, is what it comes down to. I don't think he's content with the year he's had.
"When you think of Bryce Harper, you think elite... and I don't think he fit into that category [this season]," Dombrowski added.
This sentiment got Dombrowski a lot of criticism and even prompted a response from Harper, who said, "I have given my all to Philly from the start. Now there is trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It’s all I heard [with the Nationals]. I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable," during a conversation with Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
These comments don't suggest that Harper is going to get traded. However, Harper being "uncomfortable" in this current situation has made trade rumors swirl over the past couple of weeks.
And given that Harper's dog is named Wrigley and he has had a lot of praise for the Chicago Cubs' franchise in the past, Chicago would seem like an obvious fit if Harper were put on the trade block.
What It Might Take for Cubs to Execute Bryce Harper Trade
In a November 5 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer cooked up a trade proposal where the Cubs would end up with Bryce Harper.
He said the Cubs would get Harper in exchange for the Phillies getting Chicago's No. 1 overall prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, and their No. 3 overall prospect, right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins.
Why Cubs Should Pursue Bryce Harper Trade (Despite What It Would Take)
Chicago potentially needing to part ways with two of their top three prospects would not be ideal in any situation, especially because both Caissie and Wiggins seem likely to contribute to the Cubs' big league roster in a big way as soon as next season.
Then again, even if Harper's best days are behind him, he's still an elite hitter and a massive superstar. He could replace Kyle Tucker's production in the lineup (while also hitting from the left side) and would instantly make the Cubs one of baseball's most intriguing teams.
Therefore, if Harper were to become available, Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office should consider this sort of deal to try and bring him on board, given the notoriety and upside he would bring to the Cubs' offense.
