USA Baseball Shares Throwback Photos Of Cubs' Alex Bregman Amid WBC Announcement

Yesterday was a big day for the Chicago Cubs and their newest third baseman, Alex Bregman.

Bregman had his introductory press conference with the organization, where he shared a little insight as to what brought him to Chicago, and his mindset moving forward with the organization.

While most of his time was spent talking about his future with the Cubs, he also made the announcement that he will be headed back to the World Baseball Classic to represent Team USA for the second time in his career, and first since 2017.

Bregman has spent a lot of time representing his country, wearing the colors when he was just 16 years old. And USA Baseball used the opportunity to share a carousel of throwback photos of the star through the years via their Instagram account.

The last time Bregman played for his home country was when he was 23 years old and the youngest member of the team. He came off the bench but was crucial to their victory, going 2-for-4 in a tough game against Venezuela.

Bregman is an entirely different player now, having won two World Series, been named a multiple-time All-Star, and winning a Silver Slugger Award. He won't be taking on a bench role this time around; instead, he will be a key part of bringing home the gold.

Other Cubs playing in the WBC

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If Chicago fans are looking for members to cheer on during the WBC, they will have plenty of options, whether that's for Team USA or not. However, Team USA will give more bang for your buck as Bregman will be joined by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, as well as starting pitcher Matthew Boyd.

Both starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki will be suiting up as well. As a dual citizen, Taillon was granted permission to throw for Team Canada, and Suzuki will be hitting for his home country, Japan.

The WBC is rapidly approaching, as it will kick off a mere two weeks before opening day kicks off the season. This will be a good one to watch, with plenty of Cubs to root for.

Team USA Schedule

Pool Play (Pool B)

March 6: vs. Brazil (Away/TBA)

vs. Brazil (Away/TBA) March 7: vs. Great Britain (Home/TBA)

vs. Great Britain (Home/TBA) March 9: vs. Mexico (Home/8:00 PM ET)

vs. Mexico (Home/8:00 PM ET) March 10: vs. Italy (Home/9:00 PM ET)

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Star Matt Shaw May See Wild Position Change According To Team

Jed Hoyer Makes Clear Where Cubs Stand On More Offseason Moves

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives Elite One-Word Reaction To Alex Bregman Deal

Alex Bregman's Son And Cubs Mascot Share Heartwarming Moment During Wrigley Arrival