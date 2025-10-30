Why Alex Bregman Shouldn't Be Cubs Top Third Base Free Agency Target
If Kyle Tucker leaves in free agency, the Chicago Cubs will need to try at least to replace his production in the lineup. While the most obvious way to do this would be to try and sign (or trade for) another outfielder because that's where Tucker played on defense, Chicago could also make a play for a top talent at another position.
If they're going to alter the current infield at all, it will be at third base. Not only does Chicago already have shortstop, second base, and first base locked down, but the hot corner is one of the deeper talent pools in this upcoming free agency market.
There's no doubt that two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman is among the top free agents this winter and is arguably the best third baseman available. And on the surface, he would seem to make a lot of sense for the Cubs' front office to pursue.
That being said, there's a case to be made that he isn't the first option Chicago should pursue to bolster third base. Instead, they should have their attention on Eugenio Suarez.
Why Cubs Should Try to Sign Eugenio Suarez Over Alex Bregman in Free Agency
The debate about whether to prioritize signing Bregman or Suarez isn't so much about stats. In fact, while Bregman has been the better hitter over their respective careers (he has a career .846 regular season OPS while Suarez's is .792), they had a nearly identical OPS during the 2025 regular season, with Suarez's being .824 and Bregman's being .822. Although Suarez's 49 home runs in the 2025 regular season make the 18 that Bregman hit look minuscule.
Rather, the case for Suarez over Bregman is about durability and cost. Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Suarez has played at least 143 regular-season games since 2016. That's an extraordinary lack of time missed due to injury.
Bregman is also one of baseball's most durable players. However, he was limited to 114 regular-season games in 2025 due to a quad strain, which always poses a risk of re-injury (he missed about half of the 2021 season because of a similar quad strain).
But the biggest reason why Chicago should choose Suarez is that he will cost a fraction of what Bregman will demand. Spotrac projects that Bregman will sign a six-year, $177 million contract this winter, while Suarez (who is three years older) is projected to sign a two-year, $28 million deal.
$177 million is what Dansby Swanson is making. It's hard to imagine Chicago's front office giving Bregman that type of money if they can presumably get similar production from Suarez at a fraction of the price.
Hence, it should be a no-brainer that if the Cubs are going to add a third baseman, their first option should be Suarez, not Bregman.
