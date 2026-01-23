Cubs Make Huge Jump in Latest MLB Power Rankings

There's now a month until spring training begins for baseball, with opening day rapidly approaching.

Some organizations have drastically improved their 2025 roster, while others have not. But one MLB insider has made it clear that the Chicago Cubs are set for a strong 2026 season.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report just released his latest MLB power rankings and the Cubs are listed at No. 2, trailing only the reigning world champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. "...the addition of Alex Bregman goes a long way in replacing Kyle Tucker, while keeping the door open for Moisés Ballesteros to make an impact," stated Reuter.

That No. 2 spot is a massive five-spot jump over the No. 7 spot the Cubs occupied a little over a month ago.

Craig Counsell and Jed Hoyer have to be ecstatic with the players that have been assembled for the upcoming year, but the one question still surrounding the team is their starting rotation.

"Holes can be poked in a starting rotation that is lacking a true No. 1 starter, but Cade Horton looked like that guy during the second half of last season, logging a 1.03 ERA in 61.1 innings over 12 starts," said Reuter.

While their arms don't feature a Tarik Skubal type of guy, there is a lot of depth. Including Horton, the Cubs have veteran Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Colin Rea, Jameson Taillon, and their 2024 opening day starter, Justin Steele, who should make his return by the All-Star break.

New faces for 2026

The team's new faces include third baseman Alex Bregman, starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, relief pitchers Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey, Jacob Webb, and Hoby Milner, first baseman Tyler Austin, and outfielder Justin Dean.

The names that should jump off the page are Bregman, Cabrera, and every single relief pitcher. The Cubs were unable to keep a big chunk of the four-headed monster in their bullpen last year, losing Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz.

It was crucial that Chicago could replace Keller and Pomeranz, so Hoyer made sure to get one of the top relievers in the game — Phil Maton — as well as a ground ball specialist in Hoby Milner.

Bregman's experience and winning history will be a key part of their offense. He is looking for his third world title and with a career .272 batting average as well as an OPS over .820, and it's safe to say he'll have a huge impact on the team both on the field and in the clubhouse.

Cabrera is the last piece to their puzzle, and even though he likely won't be the No.1 (or 2) man in the rotation, he had a breakout year for his short career, ending 2025 with the Marlins with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts.

This could be the best Cubs team fans have seen since the 2016 championship team. They are now the clear front-runners for the AL Central, and could be the only team in the National League ready to take down the Dodgers.

