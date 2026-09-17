The Cubs Suddenly Have Kevin Alcantara Playing a New Position

The Chicago Cubs are giving Kevin Alcantara a new challenge.

The 24-year-old has been viewed as one of the organization's top prospects for years. Coined "The Jaguar," Alcantara has an incredibly intimidating frame with the kind of speed and power that makes sense on an MLB roster. And yet, he is still trying to prove worthy of a permanent roster spot.

To be sure, the Cubs have given Alcantara a taste of the Big League life. He has appeared in an MLB game in each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 24 contests in 2026. During those combined 37 outings, however, Alcantara has just a .239 batting average with an ugly .584 OPS. He didn't even hit his first MLB homer until early August.

There is certainly a case to make that Alcantara deserves more time to settle in. While 37 games may feel like a decent sample size, it's really nothing when stretched across three very different seasons. Not to mention, the expectations have been pretty different each time Alcantara has been called up.

Regardless, the real problem for the Cubs is that there isn't an obvious spot for Alcantara to eat up starts. Traditionally a center fielder, this spot in the outfield is locked up. The corners have also been reserved for Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki in recent seasons.

There is a scenario where one of the corners opens up next season. Both Happ and Suzuki will hit free agency, and there is no guarantee that the Cubs will commit to either long-term. At the same time, Matt Shaw seems to be waiting in the wings for a more permanent spot. There is also something to be said about the Cubs being in win-now mode, which likely will not change in the near future. This kind of atmosphere makes it that much harder to play someone who has faced real strikeout problems in the past.

With all that said, the Cubs still seem to be interested in finding room for Alcantara. Not only do his repeated call-ups suggest as much, but so does their recent handling of his position with the Iowa Cubs.

Kevin Alcantara: A Future First Baseman?

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcántara (13) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Alcantara has started to appear at first base. The Iowa Cubs have now played him at the position four times this season, including in his September 11 outing against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Of course, it's an incredibly small sample size for the young slugger, but he has already managed to flash some impressive tools. This included a pretty great snag on September 6, which he promptly tossed to Justin Steele for the out at the plate. All things considered, it's not hard to see how his size and athleticism could be a real asset at one of the most important positions on the diamond.

Great play at FIRST BASE from Kevin Alcantara! pic.twitter.com/EowQuaAfwG — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 6, 2026

There is no question this is a stark change for Alcantara. Coming into this season, he had never suited up in the infield during his minor league career. Once again, the vast majority of his time was spent in center field – 374 starts, to be exact. Right field has marked his second-most popular position, with DH landing third.

This doesn't mean that Alcantara is destined for a permanent position change. However, it does speak to the Cubs' desire to find a place for him at the next level. The more positions he can play, the more opportunities he's bound to have. Simple as that. After all, the Cubs do not currently have an obvious go-to option behind primary first baseman Michael Busch. What might they do in the future if an injury occurs? Better yet, should Busch also have a chance to rest some nights?

If one thing is for sure, Alcantara's bat makes trying this out worth it. The swing-and-miss issues are real, but there is no ignoring his 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 78 games this season. Especially with his minor league options running out, now is the time for a last-ditch effort to see if Alcantara can be a long-term piece.

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