The Chicago Cubs have been very busy this week. After Tarik Skubal signed a massive contract with the New York Mets, many wondered what the Cubs would do. Well, they wasted no time and became very active. They signed left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers and the Japanese League Triple Crown Winner, Teruaki Sato, in a 12-hour period.

To be sure, after two major signings, the Cubs still have plenty of work to do. They need another corner outfielder and plenty of pitching. The good news is that there are still a handful of interesting options available. The bad news is that two the Cubs are very familiar with were officially taken off the market on Wednesday.

One of those arms felt like a particularly strong candidate to return for 2027.

Losing Kevin Gausman and David Peterson Stings

Sep 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher David Peterson (19) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After signing Trevor Rogers to a massive contract, the Cubs still have plenty of work to do in the pitching department. Unfortunately, neither Kevin Gausman nor David Peterson will be part of the solution.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, both signed with different teams. Gausman inked a 1-year, $25 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, while Peterson went on to sign a two-year, $32 million deal with the Colorado Rockies. Most expected Gausman to leave in free agency and reunite with his old team, the Toronto Blue Jays, making this move a slight surprise.

The Cubs acquired Gausman at the trade deadline, and he provided both depth and relief for a rotation that desperately needed stability. He went 4-2 with the Cubs, had a 4.83 ERA, and struck out 57 batters. The Cubs will have to find a solution to replace his solid production.

On the other hand, David Peterson was a big surprise. The Cubs were interested in re-signing both him and Clay Holmes, as they fit their preferred mold of being top-tier ground-ball pitchers. Peterson decided to sign with his hometown team, however, and he got a lucrative deal because of it. According to ESPN Insider Jesse Rogers, the Cubs were interested in bringing Peterson back but hoped to do so on a one-year deal.

The Cubs acquired Peterson mid-season from the New York Mets, and he became one of the better pitchers on the staff. Indeed, his play earned him a multi-year contract, and it's hard to blame him for taking that deal. Regardless of whether the Colorado Rockies are good or not, Peterson capitalized on his strong second-half play and earned some financial security. With the Cubs, he went 6-2, had a 3.70 ERA, and struck out 74 batters.

The Cubs will now have to work hard to find the right replacements. Coming to terms with Clay Holmes would make even more sense now, as he is quickly becoming one of the better names left on the open market. If they can't get that deal done, however, one has to wonder if they could simply look to bring back the reliable Matthew Boyd. All we know for sure is that time is running out to make decisions, as all league activities will come to a screeching halt on December 1.

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