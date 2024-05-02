D-backs Blown Out as the Dodgers Pummel Jordan Montgomery
The Diamondbacks were blown out by the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 at Chase Field. Veteran left-hander Jordan Montgomery was pummeled by the Dodgers lineup for six runs in three innings, surrendering a pair of home runs.
It didn't appear that Montgomery was going to have a tough game, as he easily retired the first four hitters faced. However, as if a switch was flipped, the next six Dodgers reached base and the D-backs trailed 5-0. Andy Pages started the scoring with a two-run home run, then Mookie Betts capped off the frame with a two-run single on a hard-hit ground ball up the middle. Will Smith added a solo home run in the next inning.
"Fastball command was horrible, cutting changeups, and never really found the shape of the curveball," said Montgomery. "Kind of went out there and had to battle with nothing."
It's worth noting that Montgomery and manager Torey Lovullo both downplayed the possible effect of yesterday's bee delay leading to the results on the field. The left-hander was ready to go, but was scratched following a one hour and 55 minute delay with the hopes he could pitch the next day.
One silver lining for the D-backs was the great effort by fellow left-hander Blake Walston in relief. Called up before the game, he was able to provide relief for a bullpen that had to get 30 outs the previous night and down a lot of arms. He finished with two runs allowed in 3 2/3 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts in his major league debut. Both runs and three of those walks came in his final inning.
"Huge congrats to him," said Lovullo. "Controlling the emotions, being able to walk out there, slow it down, make pitches. He gave us just about four good innings of no-run baseball, allowed us to get on our feet and maybe get some noise going offensively."
Walston found out last night that he'd be going to the big leagues while playing blackjack at the Red Robin Casino in Las Vegas. He lost the hand but received good news from Reno Aces manager Blake Lalli.
The D-backs offense was held in check by Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Even though the D-backs scratched out five hits and two walks, they failed to link together at-bats to put any real scoring threat on the Los Angeles ace.
Ketel Marte was honored in the sixth inning for playing in his 1000th major league game. In a funny twist of fate, this game also marked the 1000th in Chris Taylor's career. What ties these two players together is that Taylor was optioned to the minor leagues to make way for Marte to make his MLB debut in 2015, as explained by Sarah Langs.
Arizona is off Thursday, but they will take on the San Diego Padres for a three-game series over the weekend. Right-hander Slade Cecconi takes the mound for Arizona, while Dylan Cease will go for San Diego. First pitch at Chase Field on Friday night will be at 6:40 P.M. Arizona time.