D-backs Have Chance to Swing Momentum in Rapid Rematch
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a thrilling series victory over the Texas Rangers in which Ketel Marte smashed a pair of game-winning ninth-inning homers.
Suddenly, Arizona is 59-62, just three games back of .500. With the Giants' loss to the Padres on Wednesday, the D-backs moved up to third place in the competitive NL West.
Arizona has won five of their last six games. Part of that was thanks to a sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.
The D-backs will get four more shots at the Rockies beginning Thursday in Colorado. Though Coors Field can provide plenty of problems for opposing clubs, Arizona is primed to break open an already-successful month of August.
Here are the currently-known pitching matchups for the upcoming series:
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchups
Thursday, August 14: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.68 ERA) vs RHP Bradly Blalock (7.89 ERA)
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was knocked around by the Rockies in his most recent outing and will get a chance at redemption. He went six innings, but gave up five runs and exited in line for a loss his last time out.
Thankfully for Rodriguez and the D-backs, Arizona roared back to life, culminating in a walk-off RBI knock by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the ninth inning.
The time for Rodriguez to turn his season around is ticking, however. Rodriguez has suffered from some poor luck and bad defense, but has also left too many pitches in too hittable of spots.
Arizona needs their $80 million starter to begin looking more like his usual self if they want rotational stability.
Right-hander Bradley Blalock has struggled mightily in his eight starts for Colorado, pitching to a 7.89 ERA.
Arizona got to him on August 9, collecting seven hits, three walks and five runs off the 24-year-old.
Friday, August 15: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.03 ERA) vs RHP Tanner Gordon (8.37 ERA)
These two arms will face off for the second start in a row. Brandon Pfaadt has delivered up-and-down results in 2025, but has been able to give his team a chance to win in each of his recent outings.
Against Colorado on August 10, Pfaadt appeared to be heading down an ugly path. He gave up 11 hits over five innings, but somehow was able to hold the damage to just three runs.
Tanner Gordon, however, did not fare the same. Gordon was smashed for 12 hits over 4.2 innings, leading to 10 earned runs, capped off by a historic eight-run inning.
That inning raised Gordon's ERA nearly two full runs, though he hadn't been exceptionally effective prior to it. He's given up 23 earned runs in his last 16.1 innings.
Saturday, August 16: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.46 ERA) vs RHP Chase Dollander (6.35 ERA)
Ryne Nelson suffered one of his worst starts of his season on Monday, giving up five earned runs in 5.1 innings to the Texas Rangers.
Nelson has still been one of Arizona's best arms, however, throwing to a 3.46 ERA with a high level of efficiency. He'll look to bounce back in a very offense-heavy environment.
Chase Dollander's ERA, like most of the Rockies' staff, is ugly. But that doesn't mean he isn't a promising young prospect.
Dollander's stuff is very good, and he delivered five innings of one-run ball with five punchouts in his first start since his return from Triple-A. He gave up one run over 4.2 innings against the D-backs on May 18, but took the loss.
Sunday, August 17: TBD vs TBD
Neither club has announced their Sunday starter as of this writing. It would have been Anthony DeSclafani's turn, but the veteran righty was placed on the IL with right thumb inflammation on Wednesday.
Some combination of right-handers Casey Kelly or Jake Woodford could get the nod, though that is unconfirmed.