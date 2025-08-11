Top 3 Takeaways from Diamondbacks' Sweep of Rockies
The Arizona Diamondbacks took care of business at home against the worst team in baseball, sweeping the Colorado Rockies.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Make Franchise History In Exciting Sweep
The first game was a 6-1 victory in which Zac Gallen had a strong outing and Blaze Alexander had a breakout game at the plate.
Game two was a walk-off affair in which the D-backs came out on top, 6-5, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. delivering the winning base hit.
Then in the series finale the offense had a franchise-record nine consecutive two-out hits in an eight-run fifth inning. The D-backs went on to win 13-6.
Are Diamondbacks Climbing Back Into Wild Card Race?
With the series sweep the D-backs climbed back into view of the third NL Wild Card spot. The New York Mets were walked off by the Brewers and are clinging to a playoff position.
To be clear, the D-backs are still 57-61, four games below .500. The Mets are 63-55, and there are three other teams in between them, the Reds, Giants and Cardinals. The Diamondbacks' playoff odds still reside in the low single-digits.
And they still don't have a closer. The bullpen, while flashing some promise with young pitchers here and there, is simply not a a playoff caliber bullpen. At least it hasn't been.
But at the same time, if somehow the D-backs could climb to within three games of a playoff spot entering September, then anything is possible. MLB history is rife with never-before-happened narratives.
Blaze Alexander Making Decisions Tougher for Diamondbacks
Blaze Alexander had a terrific series, starring game one with four RBI, and recording two hits in each game. He also drew two walks, and his plate appearances show a relaxed, confident, patient hitter.
At the same time his defense has been smooth as silk at third base. He's making tough plays look easy, and sprinkling in some spectacular plays as well. He's also showing off his gun of an arm, which seems to have found a home at the hot corner.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander Earned his Major Opportunity
The problem for the Diamondbacks is that Alexander was supposed to be keeping the seat warm for Jordan Lawlar, who is nearing a return from a lengthy hamstring injury. But Lawlar hasn't hit in the majors at all in two stints, going 4-for-50 combined in 2023 and 25.
There is no point to rush Lawlar up to the majors as soon as he's physically ready. He needs to be mentally ready, and earning the callup with performance. That includes better handling of breaking pitches.
Everyone knows he can hit a fastball, but he'll never see one if he doesn't start doing damage on off-speed and breaking pitches.
Eduardo Rodriguez May be on Bumgarner Path to Sunk Cost
Eduardo Rodriguez had another poor start. He walked five batters, gave up five runs, and and was pulled with one out in the sixth inning after walking his fifth batter.
As Torey Lovullo went out to get the ball, Rodriguez never looked his manager in the face or made eye contact, and just handed him the ball somewhat dismissively as he walked off the mound.
Rookie Juan Burgos came on to relieve and walked a batter before giving up a single to allow Rodriguez's inherited runner to score. TV cameras caught somewhat of an eye-roll and look of disdain on Rodriguez's face as this was happening.
But the veteran left-hander has nobody to blame but himself. In 20 starts this year he has a 5.68 ERA and been worth -0.6 Baseball Reference WAR. His FIP is lower at 4.72, but that's still not considered good.
In 30 total starts as a Diamondbacks he is now 7-11 with a 5.47 ERA. He has a 1.621 WHIP and the team is 13-17 in games he's started.
Making $20 million in 2025, Rodriguez is still owed at least $46 million over the next two years, which breaks down to $40 million in salary and another $6 million buyout if his 2028 option is not picked up.
That option can become guaranteed based on innings pitched:
at $17M with 150 IP in 2027 or 300 IP in 2026-27 combined
at $18M with 175 IP in 2027 or 350 IP in 2026-27 combined
This is all reminiscent of the Madison Bumgarner situation.
In 69 starts with Arizona, Bumgarner went 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA, giving up 66 homers in 363 innings pitcher. He was released by the team with over $37 million still owed on his contract after just four starts in 2023.
The D-backs don't have the luxury to DFA Rodriguez. Zac Gallen will be a free agent. Merrill Kelly was traded and is a free agent.
Corbin Burnes will miss almost all of 2026 with elbow surgery. But having Rodriguez pitching for them in a contention window scenario is not likely to result in better playoff odds at this point.
Only time will tell if Rodriguez can turn it around and avoid these worst case scenarios. But so far, that's exactly what his contract has been. A worst-case scenario and soon-to-be sunk cost.