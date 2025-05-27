How Much Control Does Torey Lovullo Have Over Diamondbacks?
PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is frequently the recipient of harsh criticism and blame for underperformance. That criticism is understandable, and stems from the unavoidable frustration of a marathon 162-game season.
With lofty pre-season expectations foisted upon this Diamondbacks club, Lovullo is under more scrutiny than ever. Arizona's struggling bullpen has blown game after game, and that's when the starters haven't already put the team in a hole. The hitters simply aren't hitting with runners in scoring position, and they aren't coming away with the big clutch knock, either.
Those factors have added up to a disappointing stretch of baseball, as the D-backs have lost five straight games. Pairing poor individual results with a lack of team success brings inevitable roster construction concerns, and Lovullo is often harped upon for that roster construction, whether in the form of roster moves, the Reno-Phoenix pipeline, or the usage of players involved.
So, just how much say does Lovullo have in the roster construction? Speaking to reporters before Monday's game against the Pirates, Lovullo's answer could not have been clearer:
"It's my job to manage the eight bullpen pieces and the five starters. That's it. When they're here, that's my job, to maximize their ability to perform, put them in the best situation to have success," Lovullo said.
"If there are some additions and things that are taking place, I don't have anything to do with the transactions. I get asked questions every once in a while, but whatever Mike [Hazen] and company do, I firmly trust. And they have done some really good things.
"Without Paul Sewald two years ago, we don't do what we did and advance to the the World Series. So I don't know if they have anything up their sleeve, I'm not sure. But what we have here is a very good group that could pitch better. And I feel like we're underachieving in a lot of different areas, not just the bullpen," Lovullo continued.
It's fair to look at the management of the pieces Lovullo is given by Hazen and criticize the individual usage. The skipper himself is in no way naïve to the fact that he's made mistakes in that area, leading to undesirable game outcomes and individual player issues.
But at the core level, Lovullo is only able to push the buttons that are placed in front of him. Hazen and the front office decide what those buttons are.
And when it comes to individual player management and in-game decisions, his hands are often tied as well.
Right-hander Ryne Nelson is making his third start of the 2025 season Monday night. Nelson has been one of the D-backs' most successful starters, dating back to the second half of 2024. But despite pitching five excellent innings of one-run ball on just 71 pitches, Nelson was yanked from a tight contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out.
That was likely a surprising, disappointing or confusing move, and one that is not uncommon across MLB when observing the management of a pitching staff. Why would Lovullo pull a dealing starter in favor of a shaky bullpen?
As it turns out, Lovullo doesn't have control over that. The skipper said that Nelson's pitch count for Monday will remain the same, (in the 65-70 range) and it wasn't his decision to set that limit.
"The answer that I'm going to say is going to drive the D-back fans crazy, because it is not my decision," Lovullo said wryly. "It's a very trusted group [Arizona's medical team] that has a Ph.D. in this area. So there's a certain number. It's going to be very close to that original number."
It's not as if Lovullo is blind to the criticism, nor is he blindsided by it. Such is the life of an MLB manager — facing questions from local media and frustrated fans, whether the road is smooth or bumpy.
While there are certainly concerns over cascade-effect decisions, and outcomes that Lovullo himself would love to have back, Arizona's skipper can only work with what players he's given, and can only use those players in the way the Diamondbacks' medical staff determines. The rest is up to the players to execute, and they simply haven't.
"I wish I knew the perfect answer, but I just got done talking to the coaches and I asked them to coach as hard as they possibly can, harder than they ever have, continue believing in the group, reinforcing the good work habits and doing all that [they] can to help the player go out there and perform," Lovullo said.