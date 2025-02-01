Potential D-backs Free Agency Target: Mark Canha
This article is part of a series evaluating potential free agent and trade acquisitions for the Arizona Diamondbacks entering the 2025 season.
Mark Canha, OF/1B, 36 years old
Canha is a veteran outfielder who is now entering his 11th year in the league. We discussed him as a potential fit earlier this winter as a first baseman, but with the Diamondbacks' developments through the offseason, he could still make sense.
As a right-handed bat he would fit in well in Arizona's left-hand dominant lineup, and give good versatility with his ability to play first base as well.
Pros
Platoon potential
The Diamondbacks found great success in 2024 with a DH platoon and Canha could benefit from something similar. Last season the righty hit to a 124 wRC+ against southpaws compared to just a 94 wRC+ against right-handed pitchers.
Pavin Smith is currently lined up as the club's DH from the left side. He would, like Canha, benefit from a partner to optimize matchups. The veteran outfielder was able to do that much damage against lefties in over 200 fewer plate appearances. In Arizona this playing time would certainly change.
Walks
One of Canha's greatest strengths is his eye at the plate. While strikes out slightly less than league average, 20.8 K% in 2024 versus league average 22.6%, his walk rate last season was a great 11%. That's significantly better than the league average 8.2%. This kind of plate discipline is a large part of what made the Diamondbacks' lineup so potent last season, and Canha could help to replicate this production.
Walks have always been a part of the right-handers game, always coming close to the 10% marker if not far exceeding it. This goes back to 2018 where he truly found his way at the plate and became the Mark Canha of today.
Cons
Lack of power
While he wouldn't be a pure DH, Canha would certainly still be expected to hit like one. Along with that comes some level of power, and in that department he is certainly lacking.
Now a veteran, he has seen his power numbers decline steadily over the past few seasons. 2024 was another step back with only 7 home runs on the year, none of which came after his trade to San Fransisco in the second half.
The Diamondbacks have a strong offense and do have a good amount of pop in their lineup. This, however, dosen't mean that they can afford to overlook it when searching for their right-handed outfielder/DH.
Age
While this isn't necessarily a critique of Canha's game, it still needs to be pointed out that the outfielder is now entering his age 36 season. With 10 seasons already under his belt and bidding for an 11th he can bring a lot of positive experience with him.
With old age in a ballplayer comes some risk. Injuries and underperformance can seemingly strike at any moment. Players who seemed to be models of consistency suddenly fall off a cliff. Canha is no different and won't be evaluated as such.
A strong second half in 2024 will help him to find a home next season, but it was his first year since 2017 with an OPS+ under 100 in a full season. This will reasonably raise some red flags in front offices around the league looking for additional offense.
Conclusion
Mark Canha would be a fine addition to the Diamondbacks' lineup. His ability to slot in to their platoon system is incredibly appealing and could help him overcome last years struggles. His walk rates are still solid and point to a strong approach at the plate.
Still, he is an aging player who brings very little in terms of power at the dish. Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office team will decide who to bring in to round out the lineup, and if that player is Canha there are plenty of reasons to be excited for his addition.