Potential Power Hitting Targets for Diamondbacks at MLB Trade Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks are likely buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 30th at 3 PM local AZ time. Beyond needing a potential starting pitcher and a guaranteed left-handed reliever, there's a chance that Hazen might be looking for power-hitting bat.
There aren't many available so it would likely be a steep cost, but it could be worth it as it would give Manager Torey Lovullo yet another game changing player that he could shuffle around in the outfield and at DH, especially against left-handed pitching as Randal Grichuk has yet to provide the power.
Plus, with Corbin Carroll's lack of power among others, a power-hitting bat would fit in well with the D-backs. A right-handed power bat would flip the outfield or DH on its head with the ability to shift between a strong trio of lefties or right-handers for any game.
It will be costly, but any of these players would help the D-backs' lack of power, hitting, and add yet another dimension to their lineup, especially for the long term if they acquire a player with multiple years of control.
The D-backs need to win a few of their next six games until the Trade Deadline to further encourage Hazen to buy and buy even more. They are 52-50 and sit just a game behind the Mets for the third Wild Card spot with the Padres sandwiched between them.
Rentals
Rentals are players on expiring contracts, who would only be under contract for the remainder of the 2024 season. If traded for, they would only be a D-back through the end of the year, unless extended.
Mark Canha, OF/DH, Detroit Tigers
Canha isn't a prototypical power hitter, but he does have 24 extra-base hits on the season so far with seven homers included. His OPS is .701 and his OPS+ (100 league average) is at 98, so he's roughly league average at the plate. If Hazen wants a hitter that can play outfield, hit right-handed, and be a veteran presence, Canha should be a cheap option.
Tommy Pham, OF/DH, Chicago White Sox
While it would be a tad awkward to see Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham on the same team, the D-backs know what they can get out of the 36-year-old and what he brings to the clubhouse.
Pham is extremely cheap both in terms of contract and trade cost. He has a 105 OPS+ and an OPS of .721. He clocks in with five homers and 18 extra base hits. Pham can hit lefties well for his career and could bring an edge and toughness to the clubhouse while serving as a valuable power hitter off the bench and in a part-time capacity.
Long-Term Control
Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays, UFA after 2026
If Hazen wants a talented outfielder with unlimited power and ability to crush pitching in October, he could easily pursue Arozarena whom the Rays might be selling. They reportedly tried to sell him in the off-season and could now again with him in his arbitration years, as he's only going to get more expensive from here.
His contract this year is $8.1MM and the number over the next two years will rise. However, he's a proven performer who has been on fire of late since his wretched April start. On the season, he has a 103 OPS+ and .707 OPS.
However, since June 1st, Randy Arozarena is hitting .282 with a .901 OPS and seven homers, 11 doubles, 16 RBI, 19 walks, and eight stolen bases. Plus, on the season, Arozarena is hitting lefties to an OPS tune of .869. Even with the arbitration increases in the future, Arozarena would be a perfect fit for the D-backs.
Brent Rooker, DH, Oakland Athletics, UFA after 2027
If Hazen wants a strict masher then he should pursue Rooker. His Statcast page is littered with red bars as he's an elite slugger at the plate.
He can't field or run well but he can hit and hit for power. Plus, they would have him for four playoff runs as a part-time outfielder and/or full-time DH who could split duties with Joc Pederson and others this year before taking over full-time.
Rooker has hit 23 homers, 19 doubles, and two triples en route to a .291 batting average and an OPS of .948. His OPS+ is a magnificent 169. While he strikes out plenty, 115 on the season, he does work walks with 39 so far.
Plus, against left-handed pitching, he has a .948 OPS and would mightily improve the team's offense and power there. Against right-handers, he has a .984 OPS and hitting .298 against them, so he even improves the team there. While he is already 29, his game will age well as he's strictly an elite hitter.
Lane Thomas, OF/DH, Washington Nationals, UFA after 2025
Thomas was available last trade deadline and is again as the Nationals want to move pieces that aren't for sure in their future. With Thomas only under control through 2025, he is likely a piece that they would be open to moving, especially with Dylan Crews nearing MLB-ready status.
Thomas' contract is cheap as he would only require the remainder of his $5+ MM contract this year and a minor raise on it for next year.
This year, he is hitting .246 with a .715 OPS, 13 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 39 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and a 103 OPS+. However, those numbers are misleading as he endured a horrific start to the season.
Since May 27th when he returned from injury, he's hit .274 and has an OPS of .804. Plus, he has decimated left-handed pitching and would be an elite weapon for Arizona as a platoon starter.
Against lefties, he has hit .329 and has an OPS of .932. Combine him with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and you have two starters in the outfield hitting over .300 against lefties.
Ryan Mountcastle, 1B/DH, Baltimore Orioles, UFA after 2026
The Orioles are willing to listen on offers for Mountcastle because they have so many position prospects that are ready to play in the majors and they have no room for them. It would require pitching depth from the D-backs, but it's a possibility.
Mountcastle would be an elite DH/backup this year while the team would have a replacement for Christian Walker as he becomes a free agent at the end of this year.
Mountcastle is a sound defender that has control for two more seasons after this one. His OPS+ is 114 while his actual OPS is .744. He's been an above-average hitter his entire career and could hit for more power if he didn't play his home games in a field that negates right-handed power.
