Series Opener Success. How the Diamondbacks are Changing a Nasty Trend
Early in 2024, the Arizona Diamondbacks seemed to be falling victim to a nasty trend. After winning on opening day, the D-backs lost 10 straight series openers, something that would continue to follow them throughout the season. Now, it seems they are changing that trend.
Entering a series against the Cincinnati Reds on May 7th the Diamondbacks were a miserable 1-10 in series openers. They would go on to take that game against the Reds, but that would not be the end of the losing.
There is a reason why taking an opener is important. Dropping the first game of a series sets you up poorly for the rest of the matchup. In a standard three game set, the D-backs had to repeatedly battle back, trying to avoid losing a single game in order to win a series. That simply was not sustainable.
The team had to battle uphill constantly and more often than not they would come out with a series loss. A record of 15-20 at that point reflected that, and while the Diamondbacks had been battling serious injuries to that point, with Paul Sewald making his return in that very same game in Cincinnati, it was only the beginning of a shift.
3-16 was the ugly number staring back at Diamondbacks fans and players alike-the overall record in openers at the end of May. Something had to change, and boy did it.
Since the calendar flipped to June the D-backs are 7-0 in series openers, improving to 10-16, with most of those coming against good clubs. That includes games against the Padres, Giants, Nationals, and Phillies, all of whom are heavily involved in the National League Wild-Card Race.
Last night this trend continued, taking the opener against the Minnesota Twins 5-4, a game where they never trailed at any point. Postgame, Brandon Pfaadt spoke to the media about his start, but he was also asked about the team's newfound success in series openers.
"It's huge to win the series. When you lose the first game of the series it's hard to win" said Pfaadt. "We kind of made it a focal point and were aware of it probably a month or two ago so I'm glad we turned it around." Pfaadt pitched 6.1 innings allowing 4 runs, but managed to keep the Twins at bay for most of the game, only being beaten by two home runs.
The importance of taking Game 1 is huge, and it is one of the many things the Diamondbacks are doing to play better baseball right now. The team is back to hanging around .500 and is entrenched in the NL Wild Card hunt, but manager Torey Lovullo isn't satisfied with just holding serve.
"This team is starting to shape and is starting to form. They are here and reinforcements are coming. This team, the way they are coming together can do better than holding serve...playing .500 baseball, that isn't satisfying to me. I think we can do more than that."
The Diamondbacks continue their series against the Minnesota Twins tonight at 6:40 PM Arizona Time. Stay tuned to 'Inside The Diamondbacks' for a pregame breakdown and any D-backs news!