Three Takeaways from D-backs' Disappointing Series Loss to Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the first two games against the Los Angeles Angels Friday and Saturday before salvaging the series finale. They will head to the break with a 47-50 record, 5.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card San Diego Padres.
They're 11 games behind the first place Dodgers in the NL West. Here are the key series takeaways:
Diamondbacks Starting Pitching Takes a Step Back Again
Just when it looked like the starting pitching was getting on a roll with deep, efficient outings, that all came to halt in this series.
Ryne Nelson lasted just four innings, giving up four runs in a 6-5 extra inning loss. Zac Gallen went only five innings on Saturday, allowing six runs in a 10-5 loss.
Merrill Kelly only gave up one run in the D-backs 5-1 win on Sunday but he issued four walks and needed 98 pitches navigate five innings.
14 innings from their starters meant that 12 innings, 36 outs, were left on the table for the bullpen. That hurt the D-backs on Friday and Saturday, but the bullpen was excellent on Sunday.
How much longer the D-backs will have Gallen and Kelly out in front of the rotation is in question now. As reported earlier, the D-backs are making their free agents available.
Ketel Marte's Body May be Breaking Down Again
Voted as a starter for the 2025 All-Star Game at second base, Marte has been limited of late due to a sore groin.
He has clearly been compromised both in the field and on the bases. So much so that Torey Lovullo sat his best player for Sunday's finale.
Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reported before the game that Marte's groin was still not 100%, and considering it was a day game after a night, the All-Star sat.
There is no discussion of Marte not playing in the All-Star game at this time, however.
Blaze Alexander Looks Much Sharper on Defense
Alexander played second base in place of Marte on Friday, and again on Sunday. He has looked sharp and quick with his movement, and showing improved footwork around the bag.
Alexander also seemed to get his bat going, as he went 3-for-8 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.
With Marte ailing, and Eugenio Suarez also on the trading block due to being a free agent in 2026, it's critical for the Diamondbacks that Alexander develops into a dependable option on defense. If he hits it will be a bonus.
The Diamondbacks head into a much-needed break to lick their wounds and try to heal up their frayed arms and soft tissues.
Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Suarez are headed to Atlanta, and will not get the rest the other players get. They'll hope to rejoin a team ready to make a surge and get back in the playoff hunt.