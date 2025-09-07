Can Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Deliver Important Sweep?
Suddenly, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves 72-71, over .500 for the first time since July 1.
Coming off back-to-back wins over the Boston Red Sox and winning eight of their last 10, Arizona sits 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
Those aren't exactly favorable odds, but if the D-backs do want to make a push, they'll need to start sweeping teams. They have a chance to do so Saturday at 1:10 p.m. against the Red Sox.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Boston Red Sox Pitching Matchups
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.57 ERA) vs RHP Brayan Bello (3.07 ERA)
Ryne Nelson has been coming back down to earth lately, but has still been a very effectice arm. He's been hit somewhat harder than the earlier portion of the season, but has managed to deliver a six-inning Quality Start in three straight outings.
Nelson has struck out 16 and walked three in his last three starts. Arguably Arizona's best arm, a sturdy showing could put the D-backs on the right track for a needed sweep.
The Red Sox have their own young stud on the mound, however. Right-hander Brayan Bello has had a career season, pitching to a 3.07 ERA over 24 starts. He hasn't given up more than three runs in a start since August 10.
Bello sports a deep six-pitch arsenal. He throws a mid-90s sinker and four-seam a combined 50% of the time, with a hard sweeper as his primary put-away pitch.
He also throws a changeup, cutter and occasional slider. The fastball combo has been worth +11 Pitching Run Value, per Statcast, though opponents are hitting .220 off both the sweeper and changeup.
Bello has only seen Arizona once, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings in late August of last year.
Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Lineups
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Bullpens
The Diamondbacks got six quality innings out of starter Brandon Pfaadt in Saturday night's win, and it was a relatively quiet night from the bullpen as well, thanks to Blaze Alexander's outstanding home run robbery in the eighth inning.
The D-backs used Jake Woodford, Jalen Beeks and John Curtiss to go the distance. None of those three threw more than 12 pitches.
The Red Sox used Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert and Brennan Bernandino. Closer Aroldis Chapman has not taken the mound since Monday, and setup man Garrett Whitlock has not pitched since Tuesday.