Can Zac Gallen Find Redemption vs Cardinals?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, beginning a three-game series at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Zac Gallen will look to bounce back from a disastrous last outing.
Friday's game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball.
The D-backs are 26-24, coming off a series loss at Dodger Stadium that felt avoidable. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 27-23, but just dropped a series to the MLB-leading Detroit Tigers. They remain just one game ahead of Arizona in the Wild Card race.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (5.14 ERA)
It has been a rough season for Gallen overall, and his last start exacerbated his woes. Facing an MLB-worst Rockies club — a club known to be full of free-swingers — Gallen was lit up for his worst start of the season, giving up six earned runs on an eye-popping four homers.
That outing raised his ERA to 5.14, and began to close the gap between that ERA and his peripherals as well, as his 4.68 FIP no longer suggests much in the realm of bad luck. Gallen is walking a career-high 4.02 batters per nine, and has now given up 10 earned runs in his last 10.2 innings pitched.
Gallen has a career 3.12 ERA against the club that drafted him in St. Louis. His most recent start was a six-inning, seven strikeout shutout in 2024.
RHP Miles Mikolas (3.77 ERA)
Right-hander Miles Mikolas has begun to level out into a sturdy run of late. The 36-year-old veteran looked rough to open the season, but he hasn't given up more than three earned runs since a blowup start on April 6.
He delivered six shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals most recently on May 17, and has a career 3.26 ERA against Arizona, though he took the loss and five earned runs his last time facing the D-backs.
Mikolas has never been a strikeout arm, but he's sporting a career-low 5.36 K/9 to open 2025. He's also walking 2.98 per nine, one of the highest numbers of his career. He relies almost entirely on soft-contact flyouts, and boasts a deep, balanced arsenal.
He primarily relies on a low-90s four-seam and a slider, but also evenly splits usage of a curveball, sinker and changeup, with an occasional sweeper added in.
Lineup
Arizona's lineup is in need of a boost. After slugging three homers and putting up nine runs on the Dodgers in game one of their series, they only managed four runs combined between the latter two. They scored only one run in game three.
The D-backs' lineup offers little in the way of surprises. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte occupy the 1-2 punch against a right-hander. Pavin Smith gets his regular start at DH, and Alek Thomas will get the start in center.
But one aspect does stand out. Jose Herrera will get the start at catcher and work with Gallen. Though Gabriel Moreno's bat has come alive, and he does have a Gold Glove, Herrera and Gallen have historically worked well together, and the switch-hitting Herrera is batting .333/.440/.476 in his last seven games.
Bullpen
The D-backs' bullpen is much-overworked and struggling heavily, as has become the norm. But they did receive a potentially major boost on Friday, as flamethrowing righty Justin Martinez was activated after his stint on the 15-day Injured List with shoulder inflammation.
Martinez had struggled with command and seen his velocity dip in a major way prior to his time on the IL. His effectiveness will be of the utmost importance to Arizona.
With Thursday's off-day, most of the D-backs' bullpen should be rested and available. Left-hander Jalen Beeks was the only arm to throw Wednesday (a back-to-back for the lefty) after Corbin Burnes spanned seven quality innings. Beeks has already thrown 25 innings, and Arizona may look to avoid him if possible.