Can Zac Gallen Maintain Ace Form in D-backs' Crucial Rubber Match?
The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, evening the series at 1-1. They'll have an opportunity for a series win on Wednesday afternoon at 12:40 p.m. behind a resurgent Zac Gallen.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (4.94 ERA) vs RHP Jack Leiter (3.77 ERA)
Gallen put forward a brilliant month of August. For the first time in the 2025 season, he's been able to string together successful, ace-like performances.
Gallen's most recent start was one of his best of the year, as he mowed down the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup over six scoreless innings while collecting eight punchouts.
He only gave up two hits in that game, and allowed just one hitter to reach scoring position. The Diamondbacks need more of that from Gallen, and he needs more of that if he wants a robust free agency market in the offseason.
Gallen did face the Rangers in that hot August, however, and it was his least impressive start of the month. He gave up three runs in five innings, with a two-run homer doing most of the damage.
The Rangers are a heavy-hitting club, with plenty of power in their lineup. Gallen will need to limit location mistakes to avoid a similar fate.
Right-hander Jack Leiter has had a successful 2025 for the Rangers in his second year of MLB action. He's been notably improved over 24 big-league starts in 2025.
His 3.77 ERA is somewhat undermined by his peripherals, however, with a 4.65 expected ERA and a 4.24 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Leiter throws an upper-90s four-seam, with a hard slider and changeup paired off of it. He also has a sinker and the occasional curveball. The four-seam has been his best weapon, holding opponents to a .193 average.
Leiter faced the D-backs on August 12, and looked sharp, going five innings and allowing just one run on four hits and two walks. He's thrown back-to-back Quality Starts, with two runs allowed over his last 13 innings.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Bullpens
The Diamondbacks got a solid effort from Nabil Crismatt Tuesday, and needed just Jalen Beeks and Taylor Rashi to complete their 5-3 win.
Beeks threw 22 pitches and Rashi threw 41 over two innings. Both are likely down Wednesday.
The Rangers used three relievers, pitching Luis Curvelo, Hoby Milner and Caleb Boushley. Manager Bruce Bochy should have full command of his leverage arms Wednesday.