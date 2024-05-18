Tigers Put a Drubbing on Ryne Nelson and the Diamondbacks 13-0
As Ryne Nelson walked off the mound to a smattering of Chase Field boos, it was yet another low for the right-hander. He'd just allowed 11 hits and left the game with two on and no outs. Both those runs came around to score, as Nelson was eventually charged with eight runs in a 13-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Many of the hits Nelson allowed tonight were of the bad luck variety, as the Tigers kept finding holes past shifted infielders. He seemed to lose focus at one point however.
In the fourth inning, trailing 4-0 with two outs and nobody on, Mark Canha hit a grounder that screwballed its way down the line to Christian Walker. The Gold Glove first baseman made a nice play, but Nelson stood on the mound watching initially, and by the time he got over to the bag there was no play.
Asked about the play Torey Lovullo said "Those are things that we pride ourselves on right? That ball takes off and [Christian Walker] is on it, and we're late covering first. Those little things add up."
They indeed added up, and right away. Kerry Carpenter followed with a long double to drive in Canha for the Tigers fifth run, effectively ending the game.
From there Nelson's location was simply poor as the hit parade continued. He allowed a triple, single and hit by pitched to start the fifth inning before Lovullo finally went and got him. Matt Bowman relieved Nelson only to give up six hits and five runs of his own in addition to the two inherited runners from Nelson he allowed to score.
Nelson's record now stands at 2-3 with a 7.06 ERA. He's allowed 48 hits in 29.1 IP for an astounding 14.7 hits per nine innings ratio. Asked if Nelson would make his next start Lovullo indicated he would, stating they haven't even discussed replacing him in the rotation.
Tigers starter and leading Cy Young Candidate Tarik Skubal flirted with a perfect game into the 5th inning. Randal Grichuk hit a long double off the center field wall for the D-backs only hit of the Tigers ace. Skubal went six innings, didn't walk a batter and struck out six. His record improved to 6-0 while he lowered his ERA to 1.80.
The only bright spot for Arizona came in the top of the ninth when Ketel Marte singled up the middle in his fourth at bat. That extended his hitting streak to 16 games, tying a career high. He has exactly one hit in 15 of the 16 games however.
The Diamondbacks record drops to 21-24 and they fall a game behind the Padres who are in the third wild card spot. The Tigers pull back to .500 at 22-22.
The D-backs will wash this one off and try to even the series behind their ace Zac Gallen. Detroit counters with Jack Flaherty. You can read more about that pitching matchup here.