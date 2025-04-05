Tim Tawa Shows Off Versatility in 4-3 Loss to Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Washington Nationals 4-3 in what could be surmised as a game that didn't feel very much like D-backs baseball. They had a defensive miscue, a late base-running mistake, and untimely pitching mistakes that cost them the game.
The baserunning mistake was especially critical as it happened in the ninth inning. With two outs, Alek Thomas was on first base after singling home the third run of the game. He then attempted to steal second base and was easily thrown out to end the game with Geraldo Perdomo at the plate and Corbin Carroll on deck.
It was a tough game in which the bats just never got going or were able to figure out the Nationals' pitching, and the pitching was unable to keep a big inning from happening in the first inning that turned out to be the difference in the game. The big moments of the game almost always involved the debut kid, Tim Tawa.
Tawa had a memorable debut. He recorded a single in his first at-bat and walked, along with scoring a run and knocking in an RBI. His RBI fielder's choice in the seventh inning scored Gabriel Moreno and gave the team its second run of the day.
Later in the game, his walk showed a very mature at-bat and included not swinging at close pitches. Per the broadcast, he was the third Diamondbacks rookie in history with a hit, RBI, and walk in his MLB debut. Adrian Del Castillo and Mark Reynolds are the other two players.
Tawa's hit was a 100 MPH exit velocity line drive over the shortstop's head that showcased his strength. It was a great example off a young player not doing too much and staying patient and swinging through the baseball. He played a great game with a very calm composure that looked like he had been in the league for years.
It was a mixed grade when judging how Eduardo Rodriguez did against the Nationals. On one hand, it might have been the best he's looked as a Diamondbacks pitcher, but on the flipside, he only went five innings and gave up four runs.
Let's get the negatives out of the way. He worked far too often with full counts on batters. That extended his pitch count and limited the amount of innings he could pitch. He gave up five hits and a walk and was unable to work around traffic typically.
Now, for the positives which are plenty. He struck out an eye-popping 12 hitters as his stuff looked exceptionally sharp. He was consistently inducing whiffs, swings, and chases. It was terrific.
He recorded 13 whiffs on 43 swings, a strong 30% rate. That included six on his four-seam fastball. He was attacking the zone relentlessly and if not was living solely on the edges. His four-seam and sinker were thrown over a mile per hour harder than last year and it showed.
After the three-run first inning, Rodriguez settled down and performed well. Over the last 12 batters he faced, he struck out ten of them. There was a triple and single mixed in there, but the triple should've never happened.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. dove for a ball he never had a chance of getting. Had he gone conservative and cut the ball off, Josh Bell likely doesn't reach third or even second and stays at first. That became the fourth run of the game.
As for the first inning, it was a course of pitching to full counts. He gave up a double to the second hitter of the game, then went to a full count against Josh Bell and wound up walking him. James Woods came up and worked a full count too.
Rodriguez ended up having to throw a fastball that came middle-in and saw Woods clear the bases with a double, but it was still an overall positive showing from the veteran lefty.
Bryce Jarvis and Joe Mantiply shut down the Nationals' offense for the most part over the last three innings with four strikeouts. Gabriel Moreno threw out Dylan Crews on a steal attempt.
The offense was out of sorts all day, especially when facing starter Mitchell Parker who diced them up. While they walked four times and only struck out twice against him, there were a lot of early count swings and outs.
Plenty of fly-outs and soft contact early in counts that allowed Parker to make it through six innings and not have to dig deep to work. They only got two hits off of him and finally scored a run in the sixth inning when Randal Grichuk singled home Tawa.
The offense just was unable to link at-bats and put together a big inning or a rally. They will have to get it going on Sunday against the Nationals in what could be a bullpen game with no starter scheduled.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will go for the series win Sunday with ace Corbin Burnes on the mound to make his second start of the season and in a D-backs uniform. It's a critical win ahead of series against the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers at home. Game time is an early 10:35 a.m. MST.