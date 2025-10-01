3 Takeaways from D-backs' End-of-Season Press Conference
The Arizona Diamondbacks put a punctuation mark on their 2025 season on Tuesday, as media gathered at Chase Field for the final time to speak with GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo.
The topics ranged widely, but there was a general theme present — disappointment. The D-backs sit at 80-82, missing the Postseason for the third straight season.
No one was truly satisfied with the way the 2025 season ended. Hazen and Lovullo made no excuses. But the overall atmosphere was relatively subdued, with a slight tinge of positivity.
Here are three major takeaways from Hazen's and Lovullo's comments:
1: Diamondbacks Need (Starting) Pitching
The most obvious of needs was a theme throughout the presser. The D-backs ended 2025 with a banged-up pitching staff, and will be missing three of their best arms to begin 2026 as well.
Hazen acknowledged the need to add relievers, but emphasized the need for starting pitching. Arizona may see Zac Gallen depart in free agency, and won't get ace Corbin Burnes back until at least the 2026 All-Star Break.
On top of that, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt consistently underperformed for much of the season.
"The starting pitching is going to be something we're going to need to focus in ongoing into the offseason for sure," Hazen said.
"That's probably the number one area outside of building the bullpen again that we're going to have to focus in on."
2: Diamondbacks' Defensive Issues Emphasized
Even though Hazen touched on the overall need for a stronger pitching staff, the D-backs' GM pointed to Arizona's uncharacteristically poor 2025 defense as a major factor that limited run prevention.
Even if the pitching talent is on the lower end, Arizona's inability to play tight defense behind their pitchers was certainly a contributor the poor results.
"[The defense is] something that I'm going to look to lean into a little bit more aggressively into the offseason, ensuring that our defense at all eight positions is where we need it to be," Hazen said.
"I think as much as we were all complaining about the results of the pitching staff in the first half, it was very difficult for me to tease out where the pitching wasn't up to par and where the defense was below, and those things run in combination with each other."
While the pitching talent undeniably does need upgrades, the D-backs' identity includes tight defense behind the mound. A downturn in that stability in 2025 may have skewed pitching results to some degree, although adding to both the bullpen and rotation should still be a point of emphasis.
3: Diamondbacks On Same Page about Torey Lovullo
The D-backs will retain Lovullo for his 10th season in Arizona.
Owner Ken Kendrick spoke about the reasoning behind the decision on Monday, saying it was unfair to judge the job done by Lovullo solely in terms of wins and losses with the roster the D-backs had.
On Tuesday, Hazen's messaging was nearly the same. He took responsibility for his own shortcomings and said he did not provide Lovullo with the roster needed to make a judgment of his manager based on record or playoff success.
Kendrick's and Hazen's statements generally coinciding means the D-backs' top decision-makers are on the same page with regard to Lovullo's job.
The conclusion was reached collectively, and both Kendrick and Hazen are saying similar things about it. Not to be naive to GM-speak or owner-speak, but the D-backs appear to at least be on the same page, implying organizational harmony internally for the time being.