Carroll Returns to Lineup, Montgomery to Make Debut vs Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday to take on the Los Angeles Angels, if the weather cooperates.
Game time is currently listed for 1:10 p.m. Arizona time, but with rain in the forecast, there's a distinct possibility of a cancellation should the conditions get severe. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team will know before boarding the bus whether the game will take place.
Hopefully, for the sake of D-backs fans, that won't happen. There's good reason to want to catch this one. The game will be available for viewing and listening as the Free Game of the Day on MLB.tv, broadcast by the Angels.
On the mound will be ace Zac Gallen, making his third start of the Cactus League. He surrendered a solo home run in his first start, but struck out two. In his second start, he tossed two scoreless innings with three more punchouts.
After Gallen, there's a slew of interesting relievers slated to pitch in Friday's game. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first appearance of the Cactus League, after an index finger strain delayed his throwing program.
Lovullo doesn't seem to think Montgomery's injury will prevent him from being sufficiently ramped up for the regular season, and he'll get his first chance on the mound in relief of Gallen.
Also expected to pitch for the D-backs are LHPs A.J. Puk and Joe Mantiply, as well as RHPs Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez, among other minor league arms.
On the Angels side, it'll be major league lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who Los Angeles signed to a three-year, $63 million deal in the offseason. Kikuchi was solid in 2024, pitching to a 4.05 ERA but 3.46 FIP over a career-high 175.2 innings.
So far this spring, he's made one start, going 2.2 innings with three hits, two earned runs and a walk. He mainly throws a mid-90s four-seam and a hard slider, but also dips into his changeup and loopy curve.
Lineups
With a collective sigh of relief, Corbin Carroll returns to the Diamondbacks' lineup in the leadoff spot. Carroll was held out of the previous few contests with lower back tightness suffered in a game against the Texas Rangers, but never received imaging.
Carroll took swings yesterday and felt good, and will get back out on the field Friday, weather permitting. He'll slot into his normal right field position, next to Alek Thomas in center and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left.
Randal Grichuk will get into the game as the DH, as he also appears fully recovered from his minor back/glute tightness.
Garrett Hampson, Grae Kessinger and Trey Mancini will all man the infield simultaneously as they continue to battle for the backup shortstop and utility infield position behind Geraldo Perdomo, though it seems as if top prospect Jordan Lawlar might be closing that gap a bit.
On the Angels' side, star outfielder Mike Trout will lead off as the DH. Now healthy, Trout is hitting .364 with two homers and an OPS of 1.588 so far this Spring. A healthy Trout is a very dangerous hitter.
But it's not just Trout of note in LA's lineup. Former Diamondbacks utilityman Kevin Newman will get the start at shortstop. Arizona's utility infield battle this spring is a result of Newman signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Angels. He's hitting .231/.333/.231 with a .564 OPS so far in the Cactus League.
Stay tuned to Diamondbacks On SI for updates on the status of Friday's game with regard to the weather.