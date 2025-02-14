D-backs Announce Dbacks.TV Deal for 2025
Mid-way through the 2023 season, MLB took over television broadcasts for the Arizona Diamondbacks as a result of then-Bally Sports Network dropping their coverage of the team. Ahead of the 2024 season, the D-backs stuck with MLB in terms of them distributing the team's games.
That arrangement will continue in 2025 as the D-backs are set to play on a local channel, on Dbacks.TV, and other channels. Dbacks.TV is the home for fans set in Arizona aside from any national games.
It allows fans to stream the games blackout free except for when the team is playing on national TV for the price of $99.99. It's separate from the MLB.TV package and is it's own service that requires a special subscription to if one wants to watch the D-backs on TV in 2025.
When priced out to 158 games, since the D-backs will be on national television for at least four games, the price comes out to 63 cents per game that you can watch. That's a tremendous deal. Not many other sports can you watch your favorite team's games for that cheap. Not even on cable where a large part of your bill is due to sports fees regardless of you watch sports.
However, the team is expected to still play on COX and other TV carriers this year too on the D-backs own channel. For COX, that channel is 34.
One can bundle the Dbacks.TV subscription with MLB.TV and get $50 off the MLB.TV subscription for a total price of $199.99.
All Spring Training games that will be aired by the Diamondbacks will be free to stream on Dbacks.TV this season just like last year. This is a great bonus for fans who want to test out the waters of streaming baseball before committing.
From all indications, Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly will be back in the TV booth announcing the vast majority of D-backs games with guest appearances from former D-backs players.
To find out more information about this deal or to sign up for it, click HERE.