D-backs Formally Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Diamondbacks announced their coaching staff for 2025, filled with old and new faces.

Alex D'Agostino

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) and bench coach Jeff Banister (82) look on before game two of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Oct. 28, 2023, Arlington, Texas.
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) and bench coach Jeff Banister (82) look on before game two of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Oct. 28, 2023, Arlington, Texas. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arizona Diamondbacks have formally announced their coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 season, following the departure, promotion, and hiring of several members.

Earlier in the off-season, Arizona parted ways with pitching coach Brent Strom, bullpen coach Mike Fetters, and assistant pitching coach Dan Carlson. They also lost third base and infield coach Tony Perezchica to the Houston Astros.

So, the D-backs' coaching staff will look a bit different from what fans are used to seeing, though many of the names are familiar, or internal promotions.

Manager: Torey Lovullo

The skipper will return for his 9th season with Arizona.

First Base/Outfield Coach: Dave McKay

McKay will return for his 12th season with the D-backs.

Third Base/Infield Coach: Shaun Larkin

Previously the D-backs' director of player development, Larkin will serve his first season as an on-field coach for the major league club.

Pitching Coach: Brian Kaplan

The D-backs recently hired Kaplan away from the Philadelphia Phillies to replace Brent Strom. With the Phillies, he served as assistant pitching coach and director of pitching.

Bullpen Coach: Wellington Cepeda

Cepeda will make his return to the D-backs' organization after spending five seasons as the Miami Marlins' bullpen coach. He previously spent 19 years with the D-backs as a minor league pitching coach, short-season pitching coordinator and manager of the AZL D-backs.

Assistant Pitching Coach: Owen Dew

Dew spent the previous eight seasons as a pitching coach in the Cleveland Guardians' minor league system at a variety of levels.

Hitting Coach: Joe Mather

Mather will return to the D-backs for his fourth season as hitting coach.

Assistant Hitting Coach: Damion Easley

Alongside Mather, Easley will also return to Arizona for his fourth season as assistant hitting coach.

Assistant Hitting Coach: Travis Denker

Denker spent the previous six seasons as a bench coach for low-A Visalia, and a pitching coach with High-A Hillsboro, Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno.

