D-backs Score Multiple Touchdowns Against Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks clobbered the Texas Rangers 14-1 in front of a packed crowd at Salt River Fields Sunday afternoon. They barrelled up the ball extremely well and pitched just as well as they played perhaps their best game of Spring Training.
It was a standout game in all facets of baseball as the team dominated the Rangers in pitching, offense, and defense. It was a strong rebound game after losing to the Reds on Saturday.
Corbin Burnes made his fourth start of Spring Training and excelled once again as he pitched four terrific scoreless innings. He's been proving his contract was worth the price so far and is making his case to be the Opening Day starter.
He needed only 14 pitches to get through the first inning against a lineup of Rangers that should be in the Opening Day lineup.
Over the four innings in total, Burnes allowed just two hits, both of which were singles, along with one walk and five strikeouts as he overpowered the Rangers' lineup. It was an impressive display of pitching ability so early into Spring Training.
His velocity was once again strong as his cutter reached 95 and his sinker reached 96. His changeup even reached 91 as he looked to be in mid-season form following the minor tweaks he and pitching coach Brian Kaplan made before the season.
Ryan Thompson, Kyle Amendt, Kyle Backhus, and Jake Rice combined to pitch five innings and give up one run, three hits, and strike out five batters.
The offense was the other highlight of the day as they scored 14 runs and put up 10 of them alone in the fifth inning. It resembled the offense from last year when the team led the league in runs.
Eugenio Suarez was once again one of the stars of the day as he doubled twice, had three hits, two runs, and excelled overall. Alongside him was Randal Grichuk who homered once again, this time off right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
Grichuk not only homered, but doubled as well en route to four RBI and a run scored on the day. Beyond those two, Jose Herrera doubled and Trey Mancini continued to hit well with two hits in three plate appearances with a run and an RBI.
Speaking about Jose Herrera, he was removed from the game in the top of the sixth inning following a home plate collision with Corey Seager. The team announced he left the game due to right wrist soreness. Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the latest information when there's an update on Herrera.
The team went 6-16 with runners in scoring position. All around, it was a standout day for the starting offense and the team in general.
The Diamondbacks are in Glendale Monday afternoon to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the only time they'll face them before the regular season. Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt are scheduled to pitch.