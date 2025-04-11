D-backs Manager Gives Ketel Marte Timeline for Return from Injured List
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo offered a more specific timeline on Friday for the return of injured superstar Ketel Marte. "Hopefully, it's before the end of the month. If it's not, it'll be a short time after that" Lovullo said.
The second baseman went on the injured list April 5 with a left hamstring strain, diagnosed as a Grade-1 earlier this week after he received imaging back in Phoenix.
Lovullo indicated that the timeline being discussed is fairly standard for the type and severity of injury. "It's nothing he's doing that's miraculously saying he's going to come back earlier. It's probably he's following the protocols and feeling very good, and so we'll continue moving it forward."
Due to past experiences with hamstring strains, Marte had a baseline to compare to, and reassured his manager at the time of the injury it was not as bad as it had been in the past. Marte said it felt like more of a grab or a cramp, as opposed to previous injuries, where words such as yank or pull, or like getting stabbed with knife.
It was because of this type of communication with the player that Lovullo felt optimistic and trusting in the communication at the outset. In fact the trust between player and manager has built up over time.
Lovullo explained, "When he walks in and says his hamstrings are tight and I can't run hard today, I say, okay. When he says his hamstrings are tight and if I play, something bad is going to happen, I say, okay. He knows his body as good as anybody we have for sure"
Kevin Ginkel, 15 day-IL Right Shoulder Inflammation
The right-handed set up man threw another bullpen on Friday. His next session will be a live batting practice session with live hitters. In the past the medical team has had some pitchers just stay at the minor league complex and pitch in minor league games. Lovullo indicated that his preference is for Ginkel to eventually go out on a rehab assignment following work at the complex.
"I like the idea where you just go to the game, get into your routine, and just test your boundaries and get into a hot game, and not that nothing's hot here. You've got to simulate it maybe from a mental standpoint, but if we send him out on a rehab, I think I'd be in favor of that." Lovullo said.
Kendall Graveman, 15-day-IL, Lower back strain
Graveman's next work will be a regular bullpen session, and not live BP, so he is a bit behind Ginkel in his schedule to return to play.
Drey Jameson Getting Close
The fireballing right-hander has appeared in five games for the Reno Aces, allowing just one run so far. He's struck out nine batters without issuing a walk.
The boxes remaining for Jameson to check are working on back to back days, and being able to handle an up-down or two, (i.e. pitch, go into dugout, then come out and pitch again). Those are the key next steps for Jameson Lovullo explained.
"The up-down, the back-to-back being the most important. Because you can't predict or you can't promise somebody certain innings on certain days. The game just doesn't allow you to do that. So at the end of this whole sequence, we've got to make sure that he can bounce back from some of those challenges. And he's getting very, very close."