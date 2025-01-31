Diamondbacks Announce Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced their list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training on Friday.
With Spring Training rapidly approaching, Arizona has finalized the list of non-roster players who are invited to major league Spring Training at Salt River Fields.
There are 19 players listed, combining for a mix of veterans, long-time minor leaguers and young prospects looking for a shot at major league playing time. The players listed below are not on the D-backs' 40-man roster, which currently sits at 39.
Diamondbacks' 2025 Non-Roster Invitees
Pitchers (9)
RHP Kyle Amendt (78), RHP Juan Morillo (67), LHP Kyle Backhus (86), RHP Listher Sosa (79), Jeff Brigham (34), RHP Thyago Vieira (49), LHP Jose Castillo (66), Josh Winder (71), RHP Christian Montes De Oca (80).
The pitcher list is comprised of mainly prospects and minor leaguers, but there are some MLB veterans in the mix. Brigham, Winder and Castillo all have significant major league experience, and Vieira was a member of the 2024 D-backs, pitching to a 2.81 ERA in 11 appearances.
Vieira was later placed on the Restricted List for unknown reasons, but was recently removed, and is eligible to pitch again for Arizona should the club desire.
Names like Backhus, Montes De Oca and Amendt have yet to reach the majors, but could see their opportunity in 2025, especially if they exhibit strong springs.
Catchers (2)
Christian Cerda (90), Aramis Garcia (68).
Cerda is a 22-year-old prospect sitting in High-A Hillsboro, whereas Garcia has five years of major league experience.
It will be difficult for either catcher to win a roster spot, with a stud young starter in Gabriel Moreno and a solid amount of depth behind him, including Jose Herrera and Adrian Del Castillo at the Triple-A level. Teams typically need a large contingent of catchers during the first couple of weeks of spring training due to all the pitchers in camp throwing bullpens and simulation games.
Infielders (5)
1B Tristin English (94), SS Connor Kaiser (65), 3B Gino Groover (91), INF Ildemaro Vargas (15), Garrett Hampson.
Newest signee Garrett Hampson joins the list of D-backs' infielders invited to Spring Training, as does first baseman Tristin English.
Notably, D-backs' no. 3 prospect Gino Groover makes an appearance, while no. 8 prospect and infielder Tommy Troy has not been extended an invite.
The veteran Ildemaro Vargas will likely compete for the backup shortstop role.
Outfielders (3)
OF Cristian Pache (21), OF A.J. Vukovich (95), OF Kristian Robinson (62).
The outfield group is somewhat set for the D-backs' major league roster, though they are still looking to add a right-handed slugger in an outfield role to replace Randal Grichuk.
Still, speedy recent signee Cristian Pache will likely get a look as a defensive replacement, given his major league experience.
Arizona no. 38 prospect Kristian Robinson will get an opportunity. After a rough start to his career, Robinson hit a hot streak in the latter half of 2024, and carried that momentum into the Fall League. He's a name to watch in the D-backs' system.
The D-backs will begin Spring Training soon, as pitchers and catchers will report on February 12, for the 15th season at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
Full-squad workouts begin February 17, and the D-backs will kick off Spring Training games on February 21 against the Colorado Rockies.