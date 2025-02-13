D-backs' Jordan Montgomery's Throwing Program Delayed by Injury
Standing in front of his locker, a relaxed, confident, and obviously slimmed down Jordan Montgomery smiled as he answered questions from the media. One of the more pointed, and oft-asked questions has been about his offseason workouts and his weight.
"I dropped a dumbbell," he quipped when asked how much he lost. In fact, he's lost between 20-25 pounds. Losing that weight should have positive impacts. He said it will allow him to "Just move faster, be a little more aggressive."
That was not the case last year. After missing all of spring training, he came to camp clearly overweight. But he noted "I was heavy with Texas, but I was doing well, so it's fine until it's not. I needed to change."
"I mean, I wasn't really moving fast," he continued. "I wasn't really moving clean or synced up or really doing anything right out there"
Dealing with an injury
Montgomery revealed that he's dealing with a left index finger strain, suffered in his last bullpen back home, and is in a "no-throwing" status for at least a couple of more days. According to Montgomery tests were taken, and he said the doctor "didn't seem too worried."
Rotation Spot
Presuming this is a minor setback, Montgomery will go about the business of trying to earn a rotation spot. He doesn't view it that way however. He believes his spot is secure. Asked if he felt like he was in a competition for a roster spot he gave a surprising answer.
"Probably not... I mean, that's what I'm here for. They're paying me a lot of money." Montgomery opted to pick up his player option for $22.5 million for the 2025 season.
Ken Kendrick's comments
Hanging over everything of course were the comments made by team owner and Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick. During the offseason Kendrick was critical of himself for signing Montgomery, and by extension Montgomery himself.
The veteran had the worst season of his career in 2024, posting a 6.23 ERA in 117 innings pitched.
That resulted in the left-hander losing his rotation spot and getting demoted to the bullpen. Montgomery claims to have been able to just let the owner's comments roll off his back however.
"It's whatever. I've got two older brothers, so it's not going to hurt my feelings. I know my season wasn't great and I expect a lot out of myself also."
Throughout the offseason it's been speculated that the D-backs would trade Montgomery, and that remains a possibility. While potential suitors will be encouraged by the fact that Montgomery has come into camp in much better shape, it will be a while until rival scouts can see him pitch in a Cactus League game.
Torey Lovullo has not yet outlined exactly how much of a setback this might be for Montgomery. We hope to have that information soon. But it would not be surprising at this point if the first time we see Montgomery pitch in a game is sometime in March.