D-backs Star Outfielder Named Gold Glove Finalist
On Wednesday, finalists for the annual Rawlings Gold Glove Award were announced, and a high-performing member of the Arizona Diamondbacks is up for the honor in the right field category.
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll received his first-ever nomination for the award. Carroll, 25, made notable improvements to certain aspects of his defense, and it clearly paid off — both on the field and now at season's end.
Carroll is up against Sal Frelick of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Carroll, though exceptionally speedy, had not been known as a defensive outfielder in his short career. But Carroll clearly worked hard to improve that area of his game heading into 2026, and it showed.
Carroll was worth + 7 Defensive Runs Saved per Baseball-Reference. That number was the third-most by a National League right fielder, unsurprisingly behind Tatis (15) and Frelick (9).
In terms of Fielding Run Value, Carroll similarly posted a +5 figure in right field (+7 including his innings in center field) according to Statcast. The +5 in right ranked fourth among National League right fielders.
Carroll has always been capable of running down fly balls. His impressive speed has always lent him an ability to track down even some of the most sharply-hit balls.
That affords him an impressive Range (Outs Above Average) metric of +8 in right — the highest number of all NL right fielders.
With that said, Carroll's throwing arm hasn't been much to take note of. In general, he'd displayed a below-average, or even poor throwing arm to complement his range.
But that arm seemed to take a step forward in the 2025 season.
Though Statcast still rates it well below average with a -3 value attached, Carroll looked considerably more accurate and deliberate with his throws, managing nine assists on the season and executing a handful of impressive, run-saving plays.
This season, Carroll is the only member of the D-backs to be named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award. Gabriel Moreno won the Catcher's Award in 2023, and since-departed Christian Walker won three straight First Base Awards from 2022-2024.
Arizona took an uncharacteristic step backward in their team defensive metrics this past season, getting away from an identity that GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo had worked to cultivate.
Carroll, meanwhile, also enjoyed an exceptional offensive season, smashing a career-high 31 homers and posting the first 30-homer, 30-steal season in Diamondbacks history.
Carroll also hit to a career-high .883 OPS with a franchise-record 17 triples, and earned his second career All-Star appearance, homering in the midsummer classic. It was an extremely successful 2025 campaign, rebounding from a slump in 2024.
If Carroll's defense continues to improve on the trajectory it has, he'll be more than just a star at the plate. Arizona's homegrown hero is steadily becoming a true five-tool player.